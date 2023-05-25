The music legend has died at the age of 83 but her incredible life of resilience and survival will never be forgotten. Photo / AP

Tina Turner has understandably accumulated a remarkable fortune over her six-decade career and life in the spotlight, peaking in a US$116 million ($124m) home purchase with her spouse less than two years prior to her passing, according to news.com.au.

The rock ‘n’ roll legend died aged 83 following a long, private health battle.

Earlier, her spokesperson said in a statement, “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

The star passed away in her Switzerland home, an estate called Chateau Algonquin in Zurich, which she rented for years with German husband Erwin Bach.

Turner became quite fond of the European country, with the pair eventually deciding to splurge on a sprawling estate in Staefa, which overlooks Lake Zurich, in September 2021.

Tina Turner and her husband and music manager Erwin Bach bought the approximately 24,000sq m Steinfels country estate in the municipality of Staefa. Photo / AP

Turner and Bach – who tied the knot back in 2013 – paid US$116m for the 10-building mansion on the lake and used the estate as a “weekend retreat”.

When the couple immigrated to Europe in the 1990s, Turner relinquished her US citizenship to become a Swiss resident. This allowed the Proud Mary singer to buy the expansive home, seeing as Swiss law requires property buyers to be residents of the country so that they can invest in the area.

Bach, who has dated Turner since 1986, revealed that the purchase was the next step for the couple because they both have Swiss nationality now and now feel at home in Switzerland, reports Daily Handelszeitung.

“[We] feel very comfortable in Switzerland,” Bach said. “Due to the pandemic and its consequences we — like many other Swiss — unfortunately, are refraining from travel.”

The pair used the property as a “weekend retreat”. Photo / AP

In 1997, the What’s Love Got To Do It singer shed light on her decision to leave the US, having been born in Tennessee.

“I have left America because my success was in another country and my boyfriend was in another country,” she said on The Larry King Show.

And just a few weeks after the couple purchased their new home in Switzerland, Turner made another huge financial decision – to sell her extensive music catalogue.

The star sold her songs to German music company BMG for a reported US$68m.

“The protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal,” Turner revealed at the time. “I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands.”

Turner was last on tour in 2008 with her Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour. The star performed shows across the globe, making more than US$128m. Turner passed away with an estimated US$380m net worth .

Tina Turner performing at Madison Square Garden in New York on April 7, 2000. Photo / New York Times

In 2009, Tina Turner officially retired from performing.

Despite her retirement, her life and legacy continues to be celebrated in different formats, such as her 2018 memoir My Love Story, her Tina documentary in 2021 and the Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, which has played on various stages around the world.