Third restoration under way after Virgin Mary’s controversial glow-up offends churchgoers

A Spanish statue of the Virgin Mary is causing controversy for a new look that patrons are calling less than demure.

The Daily Mail reported “hundreds” gathered outside Seville’s Basilica de La Macarena after the unveiling of the restored effigy.

Restorer Francisco Arquillo Torres was tasked with repairing damage to the Virgin’s tear ducts and an inspection of her eyelashes.

But with her new long lashes, a lighter complexion, and revisions to her facial structure, the mother of Christ’s “facelift” soon seemed all too literal.

Churchgoer Consuelo Murga said the effigy looked as if she was wearing makeup, exclaiming to The New York Times “the Macarena cannot be made up”.