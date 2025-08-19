A cherished religious image to Seville’s faithful, La Macarena is paraded through the streets during Semana Santa celebrations.
This reverence informed demands for the resignation of the leader of the Brotherhood of the Macarena over the blunder.
The church quickly shut to fix the failed makeover, reportedly bringing in an eyelash specialist to assist Arquillo.
But her new shorter lashes did little to subdue the impassioned community, with a third restoration attempt now under way after weeks of further complaints.
Though Arquillo was once called the “doctor of the Virgin”, he has this week been replaced by Pedro Manzano for the latest touch-ups.
It will be several months before worshippers see La Macarena again as Manzano works to restore the wooden statue.
The saga has drawn attention to a trend of botched art restorations, with some critics suggesting the technical skills required are being lost.
However, Father Amador Domínguez Manchado remained upbeat about the affair, telling The New York Times the statue’s looks should matter less than her meaning.
“If you wear false eyelashes, you’re still the same person.”