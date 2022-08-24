Olivia Wilde told Variety the infamous custody papers incident didn't surprise her. Photo / Getty Images

Olivia Wilde has taken a swipe at her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis over serving her custody papers on stage in front of an audience earlier this year.

The 38-year-old actor and director addressed the incident in a new interview with Variety, saying it hadn't entirely surprised her, as "there's a reason I left that relationship".

Wilde was promoting her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling at the Las Vegas CinemaCon event in April when she was infamously served with a petition from Sudeikis concerning custody of their children, eight-year-old Otis and five-year-old Daisy.

Wilde told Variety the incident was upsetting.

"It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack," she said.

"It was really upsetting. It shouldn't have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary.

Wilde says the CinemaCon incident was "upsetting". Photo / AP

"The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special Covid tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event - this was something that required forethought."

However, she added she wasn't surprised.

"You know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there's a reason I left that relationship."

Sources at the time of the incident maintained Sudeikis didn't know the custody papers were going to be served in such a public way.

Wilde recently won the custody battle, with a judge ruling California was her children's home state. Sudeikis had wanted the children to live with him in New York.

Wilde told Variety she currently splits custody with her former fiance, with the children going back and forth between them each week.

Earlier this week, Wilde also featured in an interview with her current partner, Harry Styles.

The couple, who met on the set of Don't Worry Darling in 2020, gave a joint interview with Rolling Stone, revealing there had been some difficulties with online cruelty from Styles' legion of fans.

Wilde met her current beau, Harry Styles, on the set of her upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling. Photo / AP

But Wilde maintains most of Styles' fans are kind.

"What I don't understand about the cruelty you're referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there," she told the publication.

"I don't personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all, the majority of them are true champions of kindness."