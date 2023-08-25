The cast of hit show The Sopranos. Photo / Supplied

Drea de Matteo, who played Adriana La Cerva in the HBO hit show, announced this week that she has launched an OnlyFans site.

The 51-year-old actress the move on her Instagram, linking to her racy offering that she labelled “The Sopornos”.

Fans will have to stump up US$15 to access the content, which she promoted with a close-up photo of her cleavage and another image showing her totally nude aside from a pair of boots.

De Matteo — who played Adriana La Cerva alongside Michael Imperioli’s Christopher Moltisanti — had first teased the racy content last year.

“If getting in on the ground floor of Drea De Matteo’s Onlyfans is wrong I don’t wanna be right,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Get your bag, sis!” another said.

Fallen soldier

De Matteo’s move comes a month after Sopranos fans farewelled Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in in the hit show. He was 79.

A statement from Sirico’s family confirmed the death of Gennaro Anthony “Tony” Sirico “with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories.”

McGowan, who represented Sirico for more than two decades, recalled him as “loyal and giving,” with a strong philanthropic streak. That included helping ex-soldiers’ causes, which hit home for the Army veteran, his manager said.

Steven Van Zandt, who played opposite Sirico as fellow mobster Silvio Dante on “The Sopranos,” saluted him on Twitter as “legendary.”

“A larger than life character on and off screen. Gonna miss you a lot my friend,” the actor and musician said.

Michael Imperioli, who portrayed Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” called Sirico his “dear friend, colleague and partner in crime.”

“Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i’ve ever known,” Imperioli said on Instagram.

- Additional reporting, AP