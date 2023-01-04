Music editor Chris Ledesma, depicted second from left, worked on the show since it began in 1989. Image / Twitter

Music editor Chris Ledesma, depicted second from left, worked on the show since it began in 1989. Image / Twitter

The Simpsons has farewelled one of it’s legendary crew members, Chris Ledesma, who was the show’s music editor for 33 years.

In a fitting tribute, the show’s latest episode included an animated version of Ledesma holding a conductor’s baton and sitting on the show’s famous couch alongside Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie.

An end title card read, “In loving memory of Chris Ledesma.”

The Simpsons' music editor Chris Ledesma has died, aged 64. Photo / Twitter

According to the New York Post, Ledesma worked on every episode of the show from its inception in 1989 until May 2022 when he had to step down from his role due to his failing health.

In 2021 he shared that he had worked on the show for half of his life.

Today is a significant milestone for me.



I am 23,242 days old

I have worked on The Simpsons for 11,621 days

Born 1/28/1958

First day on #TheSimpsons 11/22/1989



Not many can say they have worked at ANY job any more for LITERALLY half their lives.



#Grateful #Blessed — Chris Ledesma (@mxedtr) September 16, 2021

While Ledesma’s cause of death has not been revealed to media, his Simpsons colleagues have shared their tributes for the California local.

Writer Carolyn Omine tweeted: “Chris Ledesma was a sweet man who loved his job and was really, really good at it. We miss him.”

And Al Jean, one of the first members of the original writing staff, tweeted: “A wonderful, hardworking, very talented man who will be missed by all he knew.”

.@TheSimpsons A wonderful, hard working, very talented man who will be missed by all he knew. pic.twitter.com/pFR1dMHeQ8 — Al Jean (@AlJean) January 2, 2023

The show’s executive producer and showrunner, Matt Selman, remembered Ledesma as “... a sweet, goofy guy with a giant heart – his amazing musical life is played out over 33 years of @TheSimpsons,”

And new music editor for the show, Jake Schaefer, said: “Chris Ledesma’s passion for music and for @TheSimpsons was an inspiration. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him this year. He was a great mentor and a genuine person. My heart goes out to his family. Rest In Peace Chris.”

Animator Matthew Schofield said he was “shocked and saddened to learn of Chris Ledesma’s recent passing. He very kindly arranged for me to sit in on the scoring session for my episode ‘Black Eyed, Please’ (he’s in the red shirt, that’s me on the right). A wonderful guy who genuinely loved his job. RIP Chris.”

I was shocked and saddened to learn of Chris Ledesma's recent passing. He very kindly arranged for me to sit in on the scoring session for my episode "Black Eyed, Please" (he's in the red shirt, that's me on the right). A wonderful guy who genuinely loved his job. RIP Chris. pic.twitter.com/ojFnNjftzG — Matthew Schofield (@Mr_Schofield) January 3, 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ledesma said of his role on The Simpsons: “The most rewarding part of the job for me is that I have been able to support and care for my family, and I work with genuinely nice people on a show that makes other people happy.”