The Queen has looked tearful during a tribute to the late Prince Philip during her platinum jubilee.

The Queen has looked tearful during a tribute to the late Prince Philip during her platinum jubilee.

The Queen was moved to tears in a moment captured on camera during a Platinum Jubilee celebration.

The monarch's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led a tribute to Prince Philip by driving his carriage around the arena at the finale of the Gallop Through History event staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

It was a poignant moment for the Queen, as 18-year-old Lady Louise shares her grandfather's passion for carriage driving - Prince Philip helped establish it as a sport in the UK.

Since the 1970s, carriage driving was one of the Duke of Edinburgh's favourite pastimes. He raced carriages near Norfolk before representing Britain at several European and world championships.

Lady Louise is often seen carriage driving in Windsor and at competitions, including the British Indoor Carriage Driving Championships last month.

The moving tribute came towards the close of the night, which saw British network ITV's hosts Philip Schofield and Julie Etchingham present the event from an on-site studio inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee event was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Photo / Getty Images

Famous faces from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Joan Collins, Ant & Dec, Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir David Jason, Dame Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart and Sir Trevor McDonald also shared their tributes to the Queen as they marked her 70 years of service.

More than 1,300 performers, 500 horses, a 75-piece orchestra and children's choirs featured during the gala.

The entertainment included musical performances from The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle and opera singer Katherine Jenkins.

Different eras from British history were re-enacted on stage as part of the event. Dame Helen Mirren, who has played Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Elizabeth II on film and TV, reprised her role as the Tudor monarch.