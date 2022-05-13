Tommy Little and Lisa Wilkinson are co-stars on The Project. Photo / News.com.au

Tommy Little and Lisa Wilkinson are co-stars on The Project. Photo / News.com.au

Tommy Little is perhaps the most divisive figure on The Project panel, with his X-rated jokes often leaving his fellow co-hosts stunned.

None more so than respected Aussie TV queen Lisa Wilkinson, who more recently was left squirming at a rude joke the comedian made on-air.

But in an interview on news.com.au's podcast I've Got News For You, which will be released in full on Monday, the TV and radio presenter claimed Wilkinson has a wild side off-air.

"I don't think Wilko is actually offended, I think she has to appear to be not on-board with the many c**k jokes," Little began, before podcast host Andrew Bucklow pressed for secret details about Wilkinson.

Tommy Little has divulged on an X-rated fact about Lisa Wilkinson. Photo / News.com.au

Little, 37, then claimed that the 62-year-old former Today host "loves the strippers".

"That is not something I was expecting when I started to work with her," Little added.

"We've been out for dinner a few times, and she's a great host. I've been over [to her house] for dinner, and it always gets to a certain point of the night when Lisa gets a sparkle in her eye and says, 'Should we go to the strippers?'

"I say, 'Wilko, no, this has clearly been a problem for you in the past and tonight, no, you've gotta rein it in'."

Little has previously been forced to deny the pair have a secret "feud" off-air, given their occasionally tense exchanges on the show.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle in November, Little joked: "If [Lisa] was not happy, I'd be dead. If Wilko is not happy with you she can have you killed."

Elsewhere in his interview on the podcast, Little also revealed he was the "most complained about cast member" of the Channel 10 current affairs show.

"I get told off all the time," he said.

"I assume they have to, if they get enough complaints I guess they have to tell me at some point."