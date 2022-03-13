Benedict Cumberbatch (left) and Jesse Plemons in a scene from Power of the Dog. Photo / AP

Jesse Plemons laughed when he heard Sam Elliott's comments about The Power of the Dog.

The 33-year-old actor stars in the multi-Oscar nominated Western alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and admitted that he found it hilarious when he heard that Sam Elliott had called it a "piece of s***."

He told Variety: "I laughed when I heard. I don't know why. I haven't listened to it so I've heard it from what people have told me. I know there are some undertones to what he said, but I also feel like you don't have to like the movie and that's totally fine. Not everyone has to like it."

Elliott - who is known for having starred in a string of Western films himself such as Tombstone and The Shadow Riders - was not impressed when he saw the Netflix drama starring Jesse as the brother of a closeted ranch owner in the 1920s alongside Kodi Smit McPhee and Kirsten Dunst.

Speaking on the WTF podcast, he said: "You wanna talk about that piece of s***. I didn't like it. This is is the guy who has done Westerns forever. It was the evisceration of the American West. Remember those guys from back in the day? They wear bow ties and not much else.

Sam Elliott wasn't impressed with The Power of the Dog. Photo / Getty Images

[The Chippendales] That's what all these f****** cowboys in that movie looked like. They're running around in chaps and no shirts There's all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the movie."

Jesse's comments about Sam's criticisms come just weeks after Sherlock actor Benedict, 45, admitted he was "trying very hard" to ignore Sam's "odd" reaction to the movie, which has been nominated for 12 Oscars, including Best Picture.

He said: "I'm trying very hard not to say anything about a very odd reaction that happened the other day on a radio podcast over here. Without meaning to stir over the ashes of that [...] someone really took offence to – I haven't heard it so it's unfair for me to comment in detail on it – to the West being portrayed in this way."