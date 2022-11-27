Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Entertainment

The NZ Listener’s best books of 2022

23 minutes to read
By Mark Broatch

The best news story about the books we bought in 2022 was that sales of New Zealand fiction jumped by more than 20 per cent over 2021, and a whopping 125 per cent in genre

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.