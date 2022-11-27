The NZ Listener’s best books of 2022

The best news story about the books we bought in 2022 was that sales of New Zealand fiction jumped by more than 20 per cent over 2021, and a whopping 125 per cent in genre fiction.

Fiction in general has performed well, building on the back of positive growth in 2021, according to Nielsen BookScan. Local fiction now comprises 5 per cent of total fiction sales, which is still a tiny proportion, but perhaps heralds a renaissance of sorts.

The flip side is that, after strong sales in 2021 doubtless propelled by lockdown confinement, nonfiction and children/YA sales declined across the board, local nonfiction dropping by nearly 12 per cent year on year, books for young people falling by about 3 per cent by volume. We bought about 5 per cent fewer books overall, and nearly 7 per cent fewer of our own books.

The rise in sales of local genre fiction is hardly surprising, given that historical fiction titles, such as Jenny Pattrick’s Harbouring and Monty Soutar’s Kāwai, have regularly led the bestseller lists and an explosion in the number of New Zealand thrillers throughout the year. Also in the top five of Nielsen’s “genre” category were Deborah Challinor’s The Leonard Girls, Ockham winner Whiti Hereaka’s Kurangaituku and JP Pomare’s thriller The Wrong Woman. Books about politics and government sold well, too, with Blue Blood by Andrea Vance and Jared Savage’s Gangland taking out the two top spots.

Tales of rugged remoteness clearly still appeal to Kiwi readers. Chris Long’s The Boy from Gorge River, a memoir of being brought up on the West Coast miles from civilisation, led the local titles with about 6000 copies sold, while The Bookseller at the End of the World, Ruth Shaw’s story of selling books in Fiordland, came in at No 4.

Just out of the top five was Noelle McCarthy’s family memoir Grand, which features in our top 100 books. Hinemoa Elder’s Aroha was published in 2020, so it’s holding its own well among 2022 titles. Two further cookbooks were also in the local top 10, suggesting we can never get enough new recipes.

In the overseas titles, Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing, published in 2019, was boosted by a movie adaptation, selling about 11,000 copies.

Unsurprisingly, after a couple of years of falls, travel-related titles saw good growth of 31 per cent, as we were finally allowed to venture more widely here and beyond our borders, with Ultimate Road Trips: Aotearoa New Zealand by Brett Atkinson topping the list.

Graphic novels were again a hot seller in 2022, rising about 18 per cent by volume, Demon Slayer titles taking out the first four slots. Declining genres across the total market were sports, nonfiction for younger readers and reference books.

Fiction

ACT OF OBLIVION, by Robert Harris (Hutchinson Heinemann)

In this page-turning novel full of historical detail and atmosphere, the acclaimed author turns his attention to the greatest manhunt in the 17th century: the pursuit of the killers of King Charles I.

ALL THE BROKEN PLACES, by John Boyne (Doubleday)

Satisfying sequel to bestselling The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas. An elderly widow has spent her life avoiding painful memories, but when a neighbouring child is in distress, she must risk being exposed.

ARMS & LEGS, by Chloe Lane (Te Herenga Waka University Press)

Absorbing and unsettling novel, in which a Kiwi finds herself in Florida, a place of seemingly ever-present danger, with her husband and two-year-old. An exploration of how everyday family life conceals deeper, more disturbing currents.

THE AXEMAN’S CARNIVAL, by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press)

Fantasy and brutal reality come together in Catherine Chidgey’s exhilarating new novel, set on a falling-down Central Otago sheep farm and narrated by a magpie.

BLISS MONTAGE, by Ling Ma (Text Publishing)

Surreal, disturbing and subversive, these stories from a brilliantly original writer tackle everything from the immigrant experience to redemption through to being buried alive.

BY THE GREEN OF THE SPRING, by Paddy Richardson (Quentin Wilson)

Fine historical novel brings to life linked stories: German nationals shamefully interned on Somes Island in WWI, and the changing lives of West Coast women finding their footing in a wider world.

THE COLONY, by Audrey Magee (Allen & Unwin)

Lyrical, sensory novel, centring on an English artist and a French linguist who arrive on an island off the west coast of Ireland, which is also an allegorical exploration of Britain’s fraught involvement in the country.

DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Faber)

Kingsolver’s Dickens-inflected latest examines a dangerously flawed US foster system and the devastating effects of the opioid epidemic, narrated by a lovable racially mixed orphan boy.

EDDY, EDDY by Kate De Goldi (Allen & Unwin)

Set in post-quake Christchurch, a coming-of-age love story and an exploration of profound grief viewed through a kaleidoscopic lens.

ELIZABETH FINCH, by Julian Barnes (Jonathan Cape)

A slim novel of crisp prose and quirkily real characters that tackles big ideas, like truth, art and the nature of memory, as a man reminisces about an intellectual love affair.

FRENCH BRAID, by Anne Tyler (Penguin)

Wise, subtle novel of generations, domestic but not narrow, full of telling dialogue and details, as the Pulitzer winner turns her gaze on the Garrett family of Baltimore.

GOODNIGHT, VIVIENNE, GOODNIGHT, by Steven Carroll (Fourth Estate)

The award-winning Australian author imagines a happier ending for TS Eliot’s first wife, Vivienne, who was committed to an asylum, in this moving and humane portrait.

GRAND HOTEL EUROPA, by Ilja ­Pfeijffer (Fourth Estate)

A writer takes up residence in a stately but falling-apart hotel to figure out how a love affair went wrong, in a novel that blends a comedy of manners with an art heist mystery.

GREAT CIRCLE, by Maggie Shipstead (Penguin)

Expansive and ambitious work written in dazzling prose that tells the stories of a “lady pilot” in the mid-20th century and the young Hollywood actress who plays her on screen in the 21st.

HAVEN, by Emma Donoghue (Pan Macmillan)

A trio of monks in seventh-century Ireland make a pilgrimage to a barren Atlantic island to found a monastery. What unfolds is a keenly observed story of faith, survival and human nature.

ISAAC AND THE EGG, by Bobby Palmer (Hachette)

This debut novel, about a despairing man who finds an animate 60cm-high pearly white egg, is a modern fable that explores grieving and loss in a story that is strange, vivid and frequently funny.

KĀWAI: For such a time as this, by Monty Soutar (Bateman)

Historian Monty Soutar turned to fiction to tell this visceral story set in the 1730s and loosely based on his ancestors, including the warrior chief Kaitanga. The first in a planned series.

KŌHINE, by Colleen Maria Lenihan (Huia)

This debut collection of interlinked stories is a beguiling and stylish mix of outsiders adrift in Tokyo, fractured romances, rongoā healers and matriarchs, and a soul guided home by her ancestors.

THE LAST CHAIRLIFT, by John Irving (Scribner)

Sprawling, warm, messy humanity seen through the lives and experiences of an extraordinary extended family from post-war United States to Trump, and full of familiar Irving obsessions.

LESSONS, by Ian McEwan (Penguin)

A man in his 70s in locked-down London reviews his life, pivoting around teenage events that have warped his relationships ever since, all played out against decades of global tumult.

LIBERATION DAY, by George Saunders (Bloomsbury)

Saunders’ short fiction comes in two flavours, realism and absurdism. His latest collection switches between the two over nine stories, full of his brilliant, laconic prose and dialogue.

THE MARRIAGE PORTRAIT, by Maggie O’Farrell (Hachette)

O’Farrell, author of Hamnet, recreates the precarious marriage of 16-year-old Lucrezia, Duchess of Ferrara. Set during the winter of 1561, it captures the beauty and brutality of Renaissance Italy.

MARY’S BOY, JEAN-JACQUES AND OTHER STORIES, by Vincent O’Sullivan (Te Herenga Waka University Press)

O’Sullivan’s latest is a collection of textured stories full of insight and wit, anchored by an excellent novella that takes up the story from where Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein left off.

THE MEN, by Sandra Newman (Granta)

Overnight, all those with Y chromosomes disappear in Newman’s gripping, spooky and insightful novel, which examines the complex reality of a world in which such a thing could come to pass.

A MESSAGE FOR NASTY, by Roderick Fry (Awa Press)

Page-turning novelisation of extraordinary ordeals endured by the author’s grandparents after Japanese forces invaded Hong Kong and Singapore in World War II.

THE NETANYAHUS, by Joshua Cohen (Fitzcarraldo Editions)

The winner of this year’s Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, a freewheeling campus novel loosely based on real events is a funny meditation on academic politics, Jewish identity and Zionism.

NIGHTCRAWLING, by Leila Mottley (Bloomsbury)

The youngest ever author longlisted for the Booker delivers a powerful, lyrical novel – written when she was still a teenager – based on a real-life tale of abuse, neglect and police corruption.

NIGHTS OF PLAGUE, by Orhan Pamuk (Hamish Hamilton)

The winner of the 2006 Nobel Prize for literature smuggles detective fiction and romance into a fact-stuffed historical epic, as a plague takes over a fictional island in the Ottoman Empire.

THE PASSENGER, by Cormac McCarthy (Picador)

Bobby Western is a ­salvage diver in the Gulf of Mexico, checking out a sunken charter jet that’s central to a mystery, in this long-awaited generational saga that is strange, ambitious and lyrical.

THE PERFECT GOLDEN CIRCLE, by Benjamin Myers (Bloomsbury)

A captivating and moving portrayal of male friendship and mental struggles as a damaged Falkland War veteran and a free-living hippie take to crop circle-making in the English summer of 1989.

POOR PEOPLE WITH MONEY, by Dominic Hoey (Penguin)

An Auckland hospitality worker and kickboxer whose younger brother has disappeared is trying to earn enough to keep her mother in care. True and tough storytelling with bang-on dialogue.

THE RABBIT HUTCH, by Tess Gunty (Bloomsbury)

Compelling and original debut follows a diverse group of people living in a run-down apartment building in an Indiana town, until one explosive act of violence changes their lives forever.

THE ROMANTIC, by William Boyd (Viking)

The British author brings us another rollicking cradle-to-grave life, that of the fictional 19th-century Irishman and impetuous romantic Cashel Greville Ross.

SEA OF TRANQUILITY, by Emily St John Mandel (Picador)

The diverse narrative and character threads in the Canadian novelist’s latest, which spans centuries, various heavenly bodies and pandemics, dovetail in an elegant exploration of reality and perception.

THE SEVEN MOONS OF MAALI ALMEIDA, by Shehan Karunatilaka (Sort Of)

Original, funny satire that won this year’s Booker Prize. It follows a dead photographer during Sri Lanka’s bitter civil war in the 1980s, who has a week to figure out who killed him.

SMALL THINGS LIKE THESE, by Claire Keegan (Faber)

Short, perfectly nuanced tale that made the Booker shortlist, about a 1980s Irish coal merchant who stumbles upon the abuse of young unmarried mothers by the Catholic Church.

YOUNG MUNGO, by Douglas Stuart (Picador)

The Shuggie Bain author returns to Glasgow to tell the moving and disquieting story of the love between two young men in a fiercely masculine world.

WINTER TIME, by Laurence Fearnley (Penguin NZ)

A novel of change and challenge, revelations and reverberations in a pellucidly lit South Island High Country. Fearnley is among our very best landscape writers.

Crime and thrillers

BETTER THE BLOOD, by Michael Bennett (Simon & Schuster)

Gripping thriller in which Māori detective Hana Westerman works to track down a killer in a series of apparently unrelated murders which may have a link to a crime from colonial times.

BLUE HOTEL, by Chad Taylor (Brio Books)

Long-awaited return by Taylor is a dark and funny tale set in 1980s Auckland that veers from BDSM dungeons to corporate raiders’ offices and is full of striking characters and sparkling writing.

CITY ON FIRE, by Don Winslow (HarperCollins)

Sweeping, epic tale of jealousy sparking a brutal war between Italian and Irish gangsters in small-town New England, and the rise of a reluctant leader.

THE DOCTOR’S WIFE, by Fiona Sussman (Bateman)

A woman’s body is found at the base of cliffs on Auckland’s North Shore, but was it suicide or murder? A tightly wound story that hooks readers in early and never lets up, yet is full of humanity.

EXILES, by Jane Harper (Pan Macmillan)

A mother vanishes from a festival in South Australia’s wine country, her baby tucked up in her stroller. A year later, federal investigator Aaron Falk can’t help but begin to investigate her disappearance.

HEAT 2, by Michael Mann (HarperCollins)

Nearly 30 years after his much-loved big-screen crime drama, director Michael Mann delivers a novel sequel. It’s an action-packed, sometimes ultraviolent, sprawling gumbo of a plot with an explosive climax.

THE HERETIC, by Liam McIlvanney (HarperCollins)

The Otago-based Scot has the complex, flawed DI Duncan McCormack chasing a series of mysteries in the mean streets of 1976 Glasgow. There’s an intricate plot and violence and horror aplenty.

THE PERFECT CRIME, edited by Vaseem Khan & Maxim Jakubowski (HarperCollins)

The editors curate a superb buffet of crime writers of colour, outstanding voices and perspectives in a collection of stories spanning locations from Lagos to the Caribbean, Toronto to Aotearoa.

REMEMBER ME, by Charity Norman (Allen & Unwin)

Eloquent tale in which an illustrator returns from London to rural Hawke’s Bay to deal with her father’s dementia, family strife and troubling connections to a long-missing woman.

THE SLOW ROLL, by Simon Lendrum (Upstart Press)

Excellent local debut about a troubled, poker-playing, self-appointed private investigator who, with his smart and resourceful girlfriend, investigates mystery, murder and corruption in Auckland.

WAKE, by Shelley Burr (Hachette)

Fresh investigations of a 19-year-old cold case of a vanished child upturn the lives of a family and a small Australian farming community, in a beautifully written if tense and emotional debut.

History

CONQUERED: The last children of Anglo-Saxon England, by Eleanor Parker (Bloomsbury)

Illuminating new history of the Norman Conquest and its aftermath on Anglo-Saxon society that examines what happened to the children of the devastated elite after the invasion.

DESPERATE REMEDIES: Psychiatry and the mysteries of mental illness, by Andrew Scull (Allen Lane)

Social historian Andrew Scull explores the past 200 years of psychiatry in the US, from the age of mass asylums and disturbing therapy to the pill-popping of the modern age.

FEMINA: A new history of the Middle Ages, through the women written out of it, by Janina Ramirez (WH Allen)

An exuberant tribute by a scholar to the many women – some familiar, others not – who made medieval European history across 800 years.

A HISTORY OF NZ IN 100 OBJECTS, by Jock Phillips (Penguin NZ)

Renowned historian Jock Phillips has gathered 100 taonga that reflect our collective past back to us, from a prehistoric crocodile jaw to a Wairau Bar necklace, to the 1981 Biko shields.

JUMPING SUNDAYS: The rise and fall of the counterculture in Aotearoa New Zealand, by Nick Bollinger (Auckland University Press)

The longtime music critic vividly and comprehensively documents the emergence of the counterculture and its turbulent, consciousness-expanding impact on New Zealand society.

MAGNIFICENT REBELS: The first Romantics and the invention of the self, by Andrea Wulf (Hachette)

Wulf’s exuberant, vividly written book examines the lives of a small group of young novelists, poets and philosophers in the late 18th century who changed the world.

THE WORLD: A family history, by Simon Sebag Montefiore (Hachette)

A monumental epic – 1300 pages – that tells the story of our species through the essential unit of the family. It’s incredibly rich, a fascinating fact or observation on every page.

Life stories

AND FINALLY: Matters of life and death, by Henry Marsh (Jonathan Cape)

The neurosurgeon and bestselling author of Do No Harm reflects in elegant, unshowy prose on his own mortality following a diagnosis of advanced prostate cancer.

THE BOOKSELLER AT THE END OF THE WORLD, by Ruth Shaw (Allen & Unwin)

It begins as an ostensibly gentle story of the woman who established a bookshop in Manapouri but evolves into an account of how love, loss and self-discovery can shape our lives.

DOWNFALL: The destruction of Charles Mackay, by Paul Diamond (Massey University Press)

Artful exploration of the life and death of a former mayor of early 20th-century Whanganui, who was jailed for the shooting of a young man, which ultimately presents a story of resilience.

DUCKS: Two years in the oil sands, by Kate Beaton (Jonathan Cape)

After university, Kate Beaton headed to Alberta’s oil sands to pay off her student loans. This is a richly humane, occasionally funny but largely melancholic graphic novel of her time in a tough, male-dominated industry.

FREEZING ORDER: A true story of Russian money laundering, murder, and surviving Vladimir Putin’s wrath, by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster)

This gripping sequel to Red Notice, which led to US legal sanctions for human rights violators after the death of Browder’s Russian lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, details the story of what happened next.

GETTING LOST, by Annie Ernaux (Fitzcarraldo Editions)

This year’s winner of the Nobel Prize for literature published a novel about a secret 1980s love affair with a married man. Getting Lost is her diary – candid, intimate, yet coolly observed – of that time.

GRAND, by Noelle McCarthy (Penguin NZ)

Evocative, beautifully written memoir, funny and sorrowful, of a young woman whose alcoholic mother drives her out of Ireland to New Zealand, where she comes perilously close to repeating family history.

HOW TO BE A BAD MUSLIM AND OTHER ESSAYS, by Mohamed Hassan ­(Penguin NZ)

The Egyptian-Kiwi combines his journalistic and poetic skills in this smart, readable collection, writing about his childhood, NZ’s social peccadilloes, music, religion, teetotalism and the Christchurch mosque murders.

LOST & FOUND: A memoir, by Kathryn Schulz (Picador)

Profound intellectual exposition on grief and loss by the New Yorker writer after the death of her brilliant father and then discovering her true love. Deeply moving in places, but also full of humour.

NOTES ON HEARTBREAK, by Annie Lord (Hachette)

Unflinchingly honest, funny, lyrical memoir by the dating columnist of Vogue on what happened when her five-year relationship ended.

SO FAR, FOR NOW, by Fiona Kidman (Vintage)

A gathering of moving memories from one of the country’s best storytellers, from the profound sadness at the loss of her husband, Ian, after 58 years together, to thoughts on her award-winning novel This Mortal Boy.

SUPER-INFINITE: The transformations of John Donne, by Katherine Rundell (Faber)

Affectionate and modern biography of the many lives of the brilliant 17th-century poet, written with style and insight.

Modern life and politics

AM I NORMAL?: The 200-year search for normal people (and why they don’t exist), by Sarah Chaney (Profile)

An entertaining and often surprising examination of how ideas of what is “normal” arose and their power to influence and oppress us.

BLUE BLOOD: The inside story of the National Party in crisis, by Andrea Vance (HarperCollins)

A rare behind-the-scenes look into recent NZ political history: the descent of the National Party following the surprise resignation of John Key.

THE CASE AGAINST THE SEXUAL REVOLUTION: A new guide to sex in the 21st century, by Louise Perry (Polity)

Invigorating argument of how the sexual revolution – hook-up culture, prostitution, porn – often simply serves men’s interests, and ideas for a new sexual culture.

THE END OF THE WORLD IS JUST THE BEGINNING: Mapping the collapse of globalization, by Peter Zeihan (HarperCollins)

A geopolitical strategist reckons the past three decades of stability and cheap goods were a historical aberration. In the future, thanks to demographics, climate change and political malaise, everything is going to be harder to get and more pricey.

THE LAST DAYS OF ROGER FEDERER AND OTHER ENDINGS, by Geoff Dyer (Canongate)

Classic Dyer: a meandering though well-crafted discussion, ostensibly about endings, from the tennis great to Dylan to George Best to Beethoven.

MY FOURTH TIME, WE DROWNED: Seeking refuge on the world’s deadliest migration route, by Sally Hayden (Fourth Estate)

Gripping account from an Irish journalist of what people – particularly those in East Africa hoping to land in Europe – will endure for a better life, and damning of political agencies for failing the migrants at every turn.

OF BOYS AND MEN: Why the modern male is struggling, why it matters, and what to do about it, by Richard Reeves (Swift Press)

Thoughtful analysis, presented with alarming evidence, of how boys and men are struggling in education, work and society, and arguing for change.

SLOUCHING TOWARDS UTOPIA: An economic history of the twentieth century, by Brad DeLong (Basic Books)

Accessible, if lengthy, survey by a leading economist of how the world’s extraordinary rise in prosperity and globalisation over the “long 20th century” failed to deliver utopian social dreams.

STRANGERS TO OURSELVES: Stories of unsettled minds, by Rachel Aviv (Harvill Secker)

Gripping and readable investigation from the New Yorker writer with the central idea that the stories people tell themselves about their mental state powerfully shape their sense of themselves.

WHAT WE OWE THE FUTURE, by William MacAskill (Oneworld)

In which the Oxford philosopher argues that we have a moral duty to take care of humanity’s long-term future – and offers guidance on how.

WORN: A people’s history of clothing, by Sofi Thanhauser (Allen Lane)

Fascinating and deeply researched study of five fabrics and their intimate role in our societies.

Art, music and literature

ARCHITECTURE AT HOME: Houses for New Zealanders to live, work and play, by Debra Millar (Point Publishing)

Twenty-two houses, in suburbs and city, on coast and tussock, some grand, others boutique, designed by our top architects.

THE LIBRARY: A fragile history, by Andrew Pettegree & Arthur der Weduwen (Profile)

If you want to eradicate a culture, burn its books – a strategy of invaders from Ostrogoths to Nazis – argue the historian authors in this rich and surprising saga.

NEEDLES AND PLASTIC: Flying Nun Records, 1981-1988, by Matthew Goody (Auckland University Press)

A meticulous account, by a Canadian, lavishly and lovingly compiled and illustrated, of the record label founded in Christchurch 40 years ago. And there are still three decades to go.

ROBIN WHITE: Something is happening here, edited by Sarah Farrar, Jill Trevelyan, Nina Tonga (Te Papa Press)

This book is so well designed and constructed that the text and reproductions perfectly convey the complex intertwinings of the artist’s life and art in a clear, compelling way.

SOUND WITHIN SOUND: Opening our ears to the 20th century, by Kate Molleson (Faber)

Intimate and generous account that celebrates 10 diverse 20th-century composers of classical music who were denied and forgotten by the largely white, male, Euro-American establishment.

THE WASTELAND: A biography of a poem, by Matthew Hollis (Faber)

In the centenary of the revolutionary poem’s creation, biographer Hollis creates a vivid portrait of TS Eliot and London’s literary scene to illustrate the poem’s origins and the influences around its writer.

Science and philosophy

EVERYBODY HERTZ: The amazing world of frequency, from bad vibes to good vibrations, by Richard Mainwaring (Profile)

The English musician-educator explores the complex spectrum of waves and frequencies that transmit – mostly beyond human hearing – throughout the universe, and how they affect every level of human experience.

FUTURE SUPERHUMAN: Our transhuman lives in a make-or-break century, by Elise Bohan (Hachette)

A fresh take from a young scholar arguing that we need to build new technology, and perhaps merge with it, to solve many of the crises – from global warming to pathogens to rogue AI – heading our way.

GOD: An anatomy, by Francesca Stavrakopoulou (Picador)

By examining God’s body from head to toe, the theology professor shows how, even for non-believers, the Bible has shaped not only Western ideas about God and religion, but also our cultural and social preferences.

THE GOD EQUATION: The quest for a theory of everything, Michio Kaku (Penguin)

The physicist and science educator excels at making brain-bending concepts understandable.

JELLYFISH AGE BACKWARDS: Nature’s secrets to longevity, by Nicklas Brendborg (Hodder & Stoughton)

Fascinating and highly readable scientific deep dive into what plants and animals can teach us about longevity.

OTHERLANDS: A world in the making, by Thomas Halliday (Allen Lane)

What did the world smell like 300 million years ago? Scientist Halliday describes what it would be like to exist in 16 specific periods in the deep past, each an intricate, astoundingly filmic tapestry of sight, sound and science.

THE SONG OF THE CELL: An exploration of medicine and the new human, by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Bodley Head)

The Pulitzer Prize-winning oncologist turns his lively attention to the body’s smallest unit, our evolving understanding of which heralds great potential for medicine.

Nature and the environment

THE DEEP SOUTH, by Andris Apse (Penguin)

The legendary photo­grapher combines nearly 100 of his panoramic images with essays from well-known writers to present a grand tour of the bottom of the South Island and our remote and majestic islands.

HOW TO SPEAK WHALE: A voyage into the future of animal communication, by Tom Mustill (William Collins)

After being nearly crushed by a humpback whale while in his kayak, the wildlife filmmaker became fascinated with inter-species communication in this vivid and gripping book.

AN IMMENSE WORLD, by Ed Yong (Penguin)

Delightful and mind-opening book from the award-winning science writer, featuring scallops with dozens of eyes, crickets with ears on their knees and catfish with taste buds all over their skin.

LIFE IN THE SHALLOWS: The wetlands of Aotearoa New Zealand, by Karen Denyer and Monica Peters (Massey University Press)

A book of many parts – from ecology, to travel guide to a set of lively biographies of local bog experts.

MOUNTAINS, VOLCANOES, COASTS AND CAVES: Origins of Aotearoa New Zealand’s natural wonders, by Bruce Hayward (Auckland University Press)

Geologist and marine ecologist Bruce Hayward takes us through 500 million years of our history, describing how 100-plus of the nation’s natural wonders were formed in this fascinating book.

NOMAD CENTURY, by Gaia Vince (Allen Lane)

A climate-change question not often asked: what will happen to the millions of people fleeing their deluged or drought-ravaged lands? Vince argues that mass migration can actually be a solution to many of the world’s problems.

REGENESIS: Feeding the world without devouring the planet, by George Monbiot (Allen Lane)

Intensive farming is laying waste to our wilds, taking groundwater, polluting the seas and contributing to global warming, argues the author in this highly readable, deeply researched book. And he outlines a plethora of greener alternatives.

VANISHING ICE: Stories of New Zealand’s glaciers, by Lynley Hargreaves (Potton & Burton)

West Coast-based science writer Lynley Hargreaves relates the fascinating untold geological and human stories of these magnificent – if rapidly shrinking – remnants of the ice ages.