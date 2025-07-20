Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Last of Us Season 3: Here’s everything we know ahead of next chapter

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Chief Lifestyle and Entertainment Reporter Jenni Mortimer gives an update on all things entertainment. Video / Herald Now

This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Last of Us

There were 763 days between the first two seasons of hit TV show The Last of Us, and we’ve just been given an indication whether that pattern will continue.

HBO renewed the series for a third season on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save