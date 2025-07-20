Chief Lifestyle and Entertainment Reporter Jenni Mortimer gives an update on all things entertainment. Video / Herald Now

The Last of Us Season 3: Here’s everything we know ahead of next chapter

This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Last of Us

There were 763 days between the first two seasons of hit TV show The Last of Us, and we’ve just been given an indication whether that pattern will continue.

HBO renewed the series for a third season on April 9 this year before the premiere of the second season, but didn’t say when that third season would air.

In a recent interview with Variety, Casey Bloys, the HBO chief executive, confirmed the American television service’s timeline for the show’s next season. He told the publication fans have a bit of a wait ahead, saying “the series is definitely planned for 2027”.

If that schedule eventuates, there will be a similar gap between each instalment of the video game adaptation. Season one wrapped on March 12, 2023 and season two premiered on April 13, 2025. In New Zealand, The Last of Us streams on Neon.