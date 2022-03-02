Hayley Sproull was this week's guest on The Humble Yum Yum. Photo / Supplied.

Comedian, actor, and radio presenter Hayley Sproull revealed that she finds comfort in her dynamic and ever-changing career and that she doesn't want to be put into a box.

In this week's episode of The Humble Yum Yum podcast, Sproull sat down with Ganesh Raj, where the duo talked about childhood, heavy metal, and the sport of marching.

Sproull described herself as a naughty kid growing up and has always loved performing and the arts from a young age.

"I was a naughty kid; I was distracted and talking all the time. And a teacher came along and said get on stage, this will sort you out. And it did, and then I went to drama school," Sproul told Raj.

The Great Kiwi Bake Off host has always had an interest in unique things, from collections of taxidermy to the sport of marching. Despite not being a well-known undertaking, she talked to Raj about her love for the sport and how it's taken her all over the world.

"My team Lochiel went to Oman and performed in front of the Sultan, he loved that, and said you teach my female military.

"We stayed in Oman for three months and taught the Oman Military how to march."

Sproull laughingly reflected on some fond food memories from her childhood. From her "angel" mother cooking to her picky needs, to devouring loaves of tip-top white bread with melted cheese on school holidays with her brother.

"I have a fantastic mother. She went all out."

The entertainer has a huge musical interest as well, one she thanked her dad for. While a classically trained pianist, Sproull is a diehard fan of rock and heavy metal.

"I inherited his whole music taste."

Sproull said she is now focusing on a solo show after Covid caused the delays and cancellation of other productions, saying she is craving a live audience.

"I'm a junkie for attention, having an audience on your own is the juice of life."

Sproull described her career as very full and "being everywhere".

"It's all happened quite quickly for me."

"People would always say who do you want to be like? I don't know. It's a bit of this and a bit of that, I'm not sure."

But she wouldn't have it any other way, as she likes not being put into a box.

• The Humble Yum Yum with Ganesh Raj is out every Saturday. Recipes available on Eat Well. You can listen to the podcast on iHeartRadio or where ever you get your podcasts.