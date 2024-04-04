The Hits Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce are playing handball with Kiwi celebrities for 24 hours to raise money for KidsCan. Video / Dean Purcell

The Hits radio hosts Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce, along with YouTube’s How to Dad Jordan Watson, are in the midst of 24 hours of handball to raise money for charity KidsCan.

The radio hosts and Watson, who also co-hosts the NZME podcast “The Parenting Hangover” with Clint Roberts, have donned their sweatbands and sneakers and are taking on the non-stop challenge to raise awareness and funds for Kiwi kids in need.

The trio started their challenge at 8am today at the Auckland Netball Centre and will keep going until 8am on Friday, April 5 with the target of raising $350,000 for the charity.

Several Kiwi celebrities are also taking part, from mental health advocate Jazz Thornton to track and field athlete Eliza McCartney, taking turns as the fourth player alongside Pryor, Boyce and Watson. The trio get a six-minute rest break every hour throughout the day and night.

“We know we are all in for a long day and night but knowing it’s all for KidsCan, it gives you that extra push,” Pryor says.

“Massive shoutout to everyone who has showed up so far and cheered us on, and dug deep into their pockets to support such a fantastic cause. You legends!”

Boyce adds that it’s “heartbreaking” to see Kiwi kids heading to school without breakfast, rain jackets or shoes.

“Sixty thousand Kiwi kids are getting fed each day from KidsCan and that’s why we’re doing this, and we’ll keep reminding ourselves throughout the night.

“Just 10 dollars feeds a child a week of breakfasts and while we know it’s tough times out there, if you can spare something it’s going to make a big difference.”

Just a few hours in, he admits, “My quads and backside are a lot sorer than I thought they were gonna be,” but adds that “we couldn’t say no to this and it’s a great cause – we want to help out as many Kiwis as we can.”

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times yesterday, Watson said the idea for the “handball-athon” came from his morning school drop-offs, when he would “jump in and play handball with the Year 6 kids”.

“I realised … every single school in New Zealand does this.”

To prepare for the challenge, he spent hours playing handball in the backyard of his Pāpāmoa home with his three kids.

Jordan Watson, best known as How to Dad, came up with the idea for a "handball-athon" for KidsCan. Photo / George Novak

“It sounded like a fun idea six months ago,” he jokes.

“My back gets sore when I stand for more than 30 minutes, so 24 hours of Four Square is going to be tough, but it’s for the kids.

“If we can see the live donations continue to roll on in, it will help us push through, but don’t do it for us, donate, because you too believe that no matter the situation at home, it is never the child’s fault. KidsCan helps give these kids an equal start in life, so be a legend and donate now!”

KidsCan founder and chief executive Julie Chapman is “incredibly grateful” to the trio for tackling the challenge.

“Teachers tell us more children are arriving hungry, and without warm clothing and shoes, as the cost of living crisis hits children hard,” she says.

There are thousands of children on KidsCan’s waitlist, she says - the most since 2018.

“Every child should start the day feeling full, warm and able to focus in class, so to help provide nutritious food, a warm jacket, or good shoes, please donate.”

