Why is Jono Pryor attempting to run a marathon around the Sky Tower? Photo / The Hits

Countless Kiwis have run marathons before, but can any of them say they've done it 192 metres up in the air?

That's what The Hits Breakfast host Jono Pryor of Jono & Ben fame is attempting to do today.

He's currently attempting to run a marathon in a world first, running around the SkyWalk track at the very top of Auckland's iconic Sky Tower.

Pryor has always wanted to run a marathon, so his co-host Ben Boyce organised one for him - with a difference.

Pryor will run 42.2 km harnessed on AJ Hackett's SkyWalk around the Sky Tower. That's an incredible 352 laps around the Auckland City landmark.

Pryor is aiming to run around the Sky Tower 352 times. Photo / The Hits

Pryor kicked off - after some physio-guided stretches - at 8am today. Boyce has been onsite since then too, supporting and cheering on his co-host.

Boyce said that since Pryor has always wanted to run a marathon, he decided to take it upon himself to make it happen.

"And if Jono was going to be running a marathon, then why not run a world first up the top of the Sky Tower?

"192 meters in the air, 352 times around outside, it's never been done before ... and probably for good reason!"

Ahead of the run, Pryor admitted that when he was preparing for the marathon he "didn't factor in a 10kg harness on top" of his running gear.

As far as how prepared he felt - he told Boyce, "for all those two days of training that we haven't done, thank you so much!"