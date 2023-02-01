Elton John tops highest-grossing music tour of all time list

Focus: Elton John performs 'Bennie And The Jets' and 'Tiny Dancer' at Mt Smart Stadium.

Sir Elton John has topped the table for the highest-grossing tour of all time.

The singer made £665.1 million ($1.27 billion) with his latest Oceania leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Sir Elton, 75, has outdone Ed Sheeran, a close friend, who previously held the record with his Divide tour.

The Oscar, Emmy and Brit-winning musician is still performing on his tour, which began in Allentown, Pennsylvania in September 2018.

Sir Elton’s 2023 schedule includes at least 50 European dates, of arenas and stadiums and could see his one-man show potentially earn him as much as a billion US dollars.

Sir Elton was the first act in history to topple the £650 million ($1.24 billion) revenue from 278 global shows.

Sheeran’s two-and-a-half-year road trek, which ran until August 2019, grossed more than £631 million ($1.2 billion) from 257 shows and moved more than 8.8 million tickets.

Elton’s festival appearances, such as Glastonbury, will not be counted in the final sum as they are separate from his solo work.

Leading US music analytics company Billboard Boxscore revealed the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour grossed a staggering £609.8 million ($1.17 billion) by the end of last year.

And this month he banked the receipts of £219.5 million ($421 million) which toppled Sheeran’s Divide Tour haul.

Billboard’s Eric Frankenberg confirmed on Tuesday: “According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour has grossed £665.1 million across 278 shows so far - more than any tour in Boxscore history.”

Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek began in North America and included 42 performances in 2018, then 111 more in 2019 and another 25 in 2020 before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic halted the tour.

He completed 93 concerts in 2022, capping a blockbuster year on the road with three sold-out shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in November.

With £222.6 million ($426.5 million) in grosses reported to Pollstar last year, his tour ranked second only to Bad Bunny among the Top 200 Worldwide Tours of 2022.

Among the UK arenas hosting the tour during the final 15-week sweep through Europe is The O2 in London where Sir Elton will perform nine nights in April and another performance on May 30.

Also in the UK, he has three shows planned for AO Arena in Manchester and Utilita Arena in Birmingham, along with two-night gigs in Liverpool, Aberdeen and Glasgow and single shows in Belfast, Leeds and Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena.

The 10 highest grossing tours (US dollars)

Elton John, Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour: $US817.9 million (2018-ongoing)

Ed Sheeran, Divide Tour: $US776.4 million (2017-2019)

U2, U2 360º Tour: $US736.4 million (2009-2011)

Guns N’ Roses, Not In This Lifetime… Tour: $US584.2 million (2016-2019)

The Rolling Stones, A Bigger Bang Tour: $US558.3 million (2005-2007)

The Rolling Stones, No Filter Tour: $US546.5 million (2017-2021)

Coldplay, A Head Full Of Dreams Tour: $US523 million (2016-2017)

Roger Waters, The Wall Live: $US459 million (2010-2013)

AC/DC, Black Ice World Tour: $US441 million (2008-2010)

Metallica, WorldWired Tour: $US416.9 million (2016-2019)

- Source Forbes.com