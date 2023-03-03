From Matty McLean's Treasure Island win to Hilary Barry's concern and Ed Sheeran's wife's tumour, here's everything you missed in Entertainment this week. Photo / TVNZ/Instagram/Getty Images

Welcome to The Entertainment Edit, a new weekly recap keeping you up to date with the best, worst and most shocking entertainment stories of the week.

It’s been an emotional week for our celebrities. The Topp Twins gave a positive health update amid their cancer battle revealing Jools is trying a new treatment.

Rumour has it Adele said yes to a diamond ring - and her partner Rich Paul after two years of dating and an inside source claims she is planning to tie the knot as soon as summer arrives in the northern hemisphere.

Meanwhile, Hollywood heavyweight Mark Walhburg’s family-owned burger joint, Wahlburgers has finally landed on Auckland’s Princes Wharf.

But that’s only the tip of the entertainment news iceberg.

Here’s what you might have missed this week:

Hilary Barry voices concern for Liz Gunn:

TVNZ host Hilary Barry says she is 'concerned' at Liz Gunn's 'descent into conspiracy realm'.

Following the arrest of former TV presenter Liz Gunn at Auckland Airport, Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry spoke out about her concern for the conspiracy theorist.

Taking to Twitter, the media personality commented on the incident: “This is posted without animosity but please keep Liz Gunn in your thoughts and prayers. Her descent into the conspiracy realm makes me really sad and concerned,” she wrote.

Gunn and a cameraman are facing charges after an incident with an airport security guard last weekend. The pair were attempting to film the arrival of a family kept in lockdown in Tokelau after refusing the Covid vaccine.

Ed Sheeran reveals his wife’s heartbreaking health diagnosis:

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn. Photo / Getty Images

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the beloved singer opened up about his wife’s health struggles, revealing she had a tumour last year that could only be treated after the birth of their second child.

In an emotional post he also revealed his best friend had died suddenly, and highlighted how music was his “therapy” to get through the traumatic time in his life.

He said, “At the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art.

“Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out.”

The hit songwriter also revealed he struggled with depression and anxiety during the difficult months.

Matty McLean wins Treasure Island: Fans v Favs

In an emotional finale, the Breakfast host took out the win on TVNZ’s Treasure Island: Fans v Favs beating Lana Searle and Dame Susan Devoy.

Speaking to the Herald the day after his win, the 36-year-old revealed how he broke the news to his husband, Ryan Teece.

“I Facetimed him as soon as I got out of the game and it was one of the most exciting phone calls I’ve ever made because he got his timing wrong and so he thought it finished the day after,” he said, adding, “he thought I hadn’t won so when he answered the Facetime he went ‘Oh, you did so well!’ I was like, ‘Yeah, you best believe I did, I bloody won the thing’.”

Two major concert announcements:

Hip Hop legends the Wu-Tang Clan are coming back to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Wu-Tang Clan haven’t performed in New Zealand since 2018 but all of that is about to change as the legendary hip hop group announced they are returning to the country for one show and one show only.

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 6 for the concert at Auckland’s Spark Arena on May 9.

In other concert news, Justin Bieber confirmed to his fans this week that he has officially cancelled his NZ show, along with the rest of his Justice Tour dates around the world. And we just have one thing to say to that, yes, it is too late to say sorry, Justin.

Meanwhile, New Zealand artists are coming together for a second time to raise money for those affected by the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle last month.

In a statement issued earlier this week, it was announced that Stan Walker, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Drax Project and many more will perform at a free concert in Parr’s Park, West Auckland on March 25.

Spitgate: Did it really happen?

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? The internet definitely thought so. Photo / Getty Images

Just when you thought we had heard the last of the Don’t Worry Darling drama, it has been reignited by none other than Chris Pine.

Sitting down with Esquire, the 42-year-old actor finally addressed rumours that Harry Styles spat on him during the Venice Film Festival last year. It was a moment that lit the internet alight with all sorts of theories but Pine has revealed the rumours are false.

“Harry did not spit on me. Harry is a very kind guy.” He said before admitting that it “did look, indeed, like”, the singer spat on him in several viral videos.















