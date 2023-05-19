Keith Urban appears to have exposed a secret celeb couple after he accidentally filmed them embracing in a TikTok video. Photo / TikTok

Sure there was a little bit of drama this week but it seems an overwhelming majority of entertainment news was exactly what it should be - entertaining.

One thing that was absolutely full octaine this week was Tom Cruise’s new Mission Impossible trailer so naturally we have to discuss it first. It’s the seventh film in the MI franchise and it’s looking like it’s going to be just as exciting as the rest. From a fight on the roof of a moving train to the biggest stunt in cinema history, Cruise reminded us in two minutes and 27 seconds why he is the top action actor in the world.

TVNZ’s Breakfast made the news instead of reporting the news again this week when they made an unfortunate song choice while cutting to an ad break. Following a report on the devastating Wellington hostel fire earlier this week, they cut to ad break playing a song with the lyrics “I want you to ignite, to ignite let’s set this place on fire”.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift called out one of her security guards mid-song when she noticed them harassing a concert-goer. While performing Bad Blood she stopped and walked to the edge of the stage pointing to the crowd and saying “She’s fine. She wasn’t doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop.”

Here’s what else you missed in entertainment news:

Martha Stewart’s new gig

Celebrity chef Martha Stewart appears on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue. Photo / Sports Illustrated

Age limits? What are those? Celebrity chef Martha Stewart has become the oldest star to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit magazine at a stunning 81 years old.

Revealing the cover of the 2023 swimsuit issue, the celebrated chef wore a white one-piece swimsuit from Monday with an orange Torso Creations cover-up, as well as a fresh-faced makeup look and blowout hairstyle.

Stewart admitted that she was “sort of shaking” as she showed it off but declared, “I like that picture.” She continued to say it was “odd” to pose in swimwear “in front of all those people”, but added that she thought it “turned out okay”.

Grandad Sir Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart looked like a very proud grandfather while meeting his grandson, Otis. Photo / Instagram

Looking like a chuffed and smitten grandfather, Sir Rod Stewart met his two grandson’s Louie Mark Roderick Stewart, - the son of Stewart and New Zealand supermodel Rachel Hunter’s son Liam Stewart - and Otis Stewart Kalic - the son of Stewart’s daughter Ruby.

Sharing pictures of his grandson sleeping soundly in his arms, Stewart said “Happy Grandad”. While his wife Penny Lancaster also shared some sweet snaps from the family-orientated day.

The hit singer has eight children with five different women. Including daughters Sarah Streeter, 59, Kimberly, 43, Ruby, 35, and Renee, 30, and sons Sean, 42, Liam, 28, Alastair, 17, and Alden, 12.

The Chase star’s new romance

The Chase's Mark Labbett, 57, looked slimmer than ever on Wednesday evening as he posed for a selfie with presenter Hayley Palmer. Photo / Instagram

It appears love is in the air for one star of The Chase.

Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett has made headlines recently for his 63kg weight loss but now he’s hitting the news for other reasons. Love. The Daily Mail has reported the star is dating UK TV presenter Hayley Palmer after the two were spotted on a date earlier this week.

Speaking to The Sun, a source close to the rumoured couple said, “They have been friends for some time and recently things developed into something more.

“Mark and Hayley have kept things low key but this week they headed out on a day-date,” they said adding, “The beach was busy and there were lots of people around but they both felt comfortable with people seeing them as a couple, not just friends.”

Keith Urban exposes celeb relationship

If anyone was going to accidentally out a long-suspected Hollywood couple, why doesn’t it feel so on brand for it to be Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

The country musician and Australian actress were seen dancing in the video at Taylor Swift’s concert in Philadelphia on May 14. However, their TikTok soon started making headlines after people spotted a not-yet-public couple in the background.

Urban unintentionally caught Phoebe Bridgers on camera kissing Bo Burnham. After months of speculation regarding their rumoured romance, the pair looks smitten and cosy in Urban’s TikTok.

Jason Momoa’s Kiwi love

'He called me perfect!' ZM's Hayley flirts with Jason Momoa. Photo / Instagram @hayleysproull

Fast and Furious X star Jason Momoa may have just found his ticket to becoming a Kiwi citizen.

In a flirty interview with the star ahead of his film’s premiere in Auckland over the weekend, comedian and ZM radio host Hayley Sproull pointed out that we all know Momoa is a big fan of our country.

Momoa admitted that he does want to live in New Zealand after spending what seems to have been months on our shores while filming. Sproull had the solution - pointing out that her engagement ring doesn’t have a wedding ring to go with it yet.