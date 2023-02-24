Here's everything you missed in entertainment news this week. Photo / Getty Images, TVNZ

Welcome to The Entertainment Edit, a new weekly recap keeping you up to date with the best, worst and most shocking entertainment stories of the week.

From breakups to Don’t Worry Darling style drama and even court cases, it seems if you blink at the wrong time you’ll miss a defining pop culture moment.

But fear not, we’ve got you covered with the biggest news stories from the entertainment world this week and it’s a real mixed bag.

To mention a few, Pink revealed her heartbreaking promise to her daughter, Sir Rod Stewart announced a third NZ show, Harry Styles has to fill out the NZ Census and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Here’s what you might have missed this week:

Major charge in Alec Baldwin case dropped:

Alec Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins. Photo / Getty Images

The 64-year-old actor was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter last month following the death of Rust cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins and if found guilty, the charge could have seen Baldwin spend a mandatory five years in prison.

However this week, the case saw a major development and the dropping of a serious charge. Prosecutors announced they would be dropping the charge of involuntary manslaughter and firearms enhancement as they want to “avoid further litigious distractions by Mr Baldwin and his attorneys.”

Despite this, Baldwin still faces charges which could see him handed a sentence of 18 months in prison if convicted.

Full story here.

Cyclone relief concert:

Neil Finn will perform at the cyclone relief concert on Friday night. Photo / Dave Simpson / WireImage

As the country – and especially the Napier/Hawke’s Bay region - grapples with the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, Kiwis are pulling together in any way they can to raise money and offer support. The country’s musicians are no different.

Neil Finn, Lorde, L.A.B. and Tiki Taane among other stars have teamed up with the Red Cross New Zealand to perform at Christchurch’s Town Hall on Friday night raising money for those affected by the cyclone.

The now sold-out concert which will be hosted by NewsHub presenter Mike McRoberts will see all proceeds donated to The Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund.

Full story here.

Adele is playing through the pain:

The Easy On Me singer is performing through the pain. Photo / Getty Images

The beloved British singer is currently playing a Las Vegas residency but the 34-year-old recently shared with a crowd that it’s not as glamorous as it looks.

While performing this week, Adele told the crowd a disc in her back had “worn away” causing “really bad sciatica” in her left leg making some performances quite painful.

She went on to say her back issues have been so bad lately she has been forced to “waddle” around on stage and is playing through the pain. It comes after a prank played by her son in 2021 went wrong causing the painful injury.

Full story here.

Lorde’s 1 billion milestone

Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. Photo / Getty Images

The Kiwi pop star has had a massive week. After cancelling her Hawke’s Bay shows due to the devastating impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle on the region, she performed her first show in her NZ tour and later announced she is performing at the relief concert on Friday night in Christchurch.

And on top of all of that, her debut single Royals reached a huge music milestone earning one billion streams on Spotify.

This is Lorde’s first song to reach billion status and saw it being admitted to the streaming platform’s Billions Club playlist which is made up of 366 songs.

Full story here.

Reality TV

Art Green gives a masterclass in game playing.

If you need a bit of escapism in your life but can’t be bothered watching hours and hours of television - never fear, recaps are here.

Celebrity Treasure Island is about to enter its final week and naturally, things are heating up. Absolutely no one was safe especially when the nation’s collective crush, Art Green called in the medics. Other episodes saw Matty McLean break down in tears and Dame Susan Devoy was removed from the island for medical observation.

Meanwhile, Married At First Sight is back in all its trashy reality TV glory. There was a trio of husbands caught cheating, a shocking sex insult followed by awkward tension between a sex-crazed wife and her husband and some shocking pre-experiment scandals. What else would you expect?