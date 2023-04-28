This week saw a luxe wedding and some sad goodbyes. Photo / Getty Images

Welcome to The Entertainment Edit, a weekly recap keeping you up to date with the best, worst and most shocking entertainment stories of the week.

This week’s entertainment news was tainted with a sad brush. We said goodbye to the iconic Australian comedian Barry Humphries and former British Strictly Come Dancing host Len Goodman. Both were massive losses to the world of laughs and entertainment and both we felt deep in our hearts.

But like anything in entertainment, nothing stays sad for long and it only took a short time for the world to highlight the reasons why we loved both of these characters. Stories of Humphries cracking jokes until the very end came out as well as touching tributes.

Elsewhere in the week, That 70s Show star, Danny Masterson appeared in court where he was accused of drugging and raping women. While on a less serious but still brow-raising note, Matthew Perry apologised for nasty comments he made about Keanu Reeves in his memoir. And Taylor Swift fans began speculating that her recent ex, Joe Alwyn may have cheated on her.

Here’s what you might have missed this week:

Sophia Richie got married

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tied the knot in a luxurious wedding ceremony in France. Photo / Instagram

Her luxe French wedding has since sparked a collective online admiration for the daughter of Lionel Richie and for good reason.

The 24-year-old daughter of the singer married her partner of two years, 30-year-old music executive Elliot Grainge, over the weekend surrounded by high-profile friends and family.

Releasing snippets of the special day on Instagram, the model wore three breathtaking custom Chanel gowns, had a lush bridal breakfast, and an enviable A-list guest list to match the luxury wedding location, Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the French Riviera. You’ll find all the details here.

Miley debuted her natural new look

Miley Cyrus has the best of both words with her new do. Photo / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to changing her hairstyle so this week’s appearance was not exactly unexpected.

While the beloved popstar has mostly donned platinum blonde locks for the past decade, it seems she is taking things back to her roots - literally.

While attending The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Cyrus took the stage and fans couldn’t help but notice her natural new look made up of lush brown locks with hints of blonde. In recent years she has had a top layer of platinum blonde over a bottom layer of dark brown, a blonde “modern mullet”, blunt bangs, long natural waves and set fans off in 2019 when she donned a look similar to that of her Disney character, Hannah Montana.

Ed Sheeran on trial

Ed Sheeran walks into Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in New York. Photo / AP

Ed Sheeran appeared in court this week to deny allegations that his hit song Thinking Out Loud is a ripoff of Marvin Gaye’s soul classic Let’s Get It On.

In response to video footage played in the courtroom that showed the musician segueing on stage between the two songs, Sheeran said it was “quite simple to weave in and out of songs” that are in the same key.

“I’d be an idiot to stand on a stage in front of 20,000 people and do that,” Sheeran said about the accusation that he copied songs.

John Stamos’ brutal Olsen twin confession

Ashley Olsen and John Stamos in Full House. Photo / Supplied

John Stamos brutally revealed this week that he had Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired from the hit 90s sitcom, Full House because he “couldn’t deal” with them during a scene with co-star Dave Coulier. It was an act the star said quickly backfired on him.

The twins were jointly cast as Michelle Tanner on the sitcom when they were just 9 months old and their 59-year-old former co-star has recalled how much he struggled working with the infants on the show’s pilot episode because they wouldn’t stop “screaming”, so he insisted they were replaced.

Jerry Springer died

Talk show host Jerry Springer, whose namesake TV show unleashed strippers, homewreckers and skinheads to brawl and obscenities on weekday afternoons, has died. He was 79. Photo / AP

Jerry Springer died today at 79 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

The onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional guests willing to bare all - sometimes literally - will be remembered for his iconic and legendary life.

At its peak, The Jerry Springer Show was a ratings powerhouse and a US cultural pariah. It became known for chair-throwing, explicit arguments and was a guilty pleasure for many Americans over its 27-year run, at one point topping Oprah Winfrey’s show.