One celebrity lit up our world like nobody else this week and of course, it was the one, the only, Harry Styles.

He came, he saw, he filled out the Census and jumped on a private plane almost the minute his concert ended to zoom off to his next location. But while it was a short visit, it was a memorable one and we have all the best moments below.

In comparison to the buzz of Harry being in town, the rest of the week didn’t feel as golden.

It revealed a new Hollywood relationship absolutely no one saw coming - especially not the Kardashian/Jenner family, the revival of the controversial Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, a surprise update regarding Bruce Willis and Adidas’ $2 billion Kanye West problem.

Here’s what you might have missed this week:

Fan frenzy: Harry Styles captivates Auckland

Harry Styles in concert at Mt Smart Stadium 07 March 2023 picture supplied credit: Georgia Versey

Pop superstar Harry Styles hit the stage in front of 40,000 fans at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Tuesday night and immediately had punters eating out of his hand.

Between his performance of “Tūtira mai ngā iwi,” waving the Tino Rangatiratanga flag on stage, and some hilarious crowd interactions, it was a concert that despite its intense pre-show secrecy, left fans grinning ear to ear.

As for any pre-show activities, one lucky fan got not only a chat but a hug from the star while he was taking a stroll in downtown Auckland and she caught the moment on camera which quickly went viral on social media.

Chris Rock finally addresses the infamous slap

The comedian has largely kept quiet about the moment Will Smith slapped him at last year’s Academy Awards, but all of that changed this week when his comedy special dropped on Netflix.

Titled Selective Outrage, the comedian bragged that he “took that hit like Pacquiao”. He followed up by saying “I’m not a victim, baby,”

“You will never see me on Oprah or Gayle crying. You will never see it. Never going to happen.”

The Netflix special also saw Rock erupt over Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair and slammed Meghan Markle calling out her “racism claims”.

Bindi Irwin’s private battle

Bindi Irwin revealed her private battle in a post to her social media account. Photo / Instagram

Much-loved Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin took to Instagram this week where she shocked fans by going public with a private health battle that her younger brother Robert says has caused her a “decade of pain”.

Posting a candid photo to her social media account - where she has 5.1 million followers - the 24-year-old mum of one shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed revealing in an accompanying caption that she had been living with “insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea” for the past decade because of endometriosis.

Irwin said she was sharing her story to help battle stigma around the “awful disease” that is endometriosis, and to let other women suffering know that “your pain is real and you deserve help”. She encouraged others to visit the Endometriosis Foundation to find answers.

How Jackman gets jacked

Hugh Jackman has shown his new high-calorie diet for getting ripped when he reprises his role as Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman, 54, is gearing up to reprise the legendary role in Deadpool 3, a surprising revival given he was thought to have retired the character in 2017′s Logan.

With filming on the Marvel sequel, helmed by US actor Ryan Reynolds, due to kick off in coming months, Jackman has revealed how he’s bulking up muscle with his 8600-calorie daily diet.

Jackman took to Instagram to show followers his pre-prepared meals, which included a 2000-calorie black bass dish, a 2100-calorie salmon dish and a 1800-calorie chicken burger.

Entire Kardashian family ‘snubbed’ from Met Gala

In an unexpected move, the pop culture-shaping Kardashian family have reportedly been axed from one of the biggest events on the celebrity calendar. Photo / Getty Images

It seems the biggest event of the year is off the kards for a certain reality TV family, according to New York Post.

It has been reported that the 2023 Met Gala could potentially be Kardashian-free this year, which comes as a shock following last year’s event which saw the whole brood in attendance.

The Kardashians have been Met Gala regulars over the past few years. From Kendall’s bleached eyebrow moment last year, to Kim Kardashian’s controversial donning of Marilyn Monroe’s Mr President dress, the Kardashian clan always know how to make an entrance, particularly on the carpet of the Met.

However, according to Page Six, Vogue boss Anna Wintour is cracking down on the list of invitees to the biggest fashion event of the season, and the Kardashians have allegedly been left off the roll call.











