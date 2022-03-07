The 'disgusting' gift a celebrity friend gave Adele

Alan Carr told OK! magazine: "I did buy her [Adele] a doll once and it was really disgusting. I found it in a charity shop." Photo / Getty Images

Alan Carr told OK! magazine: "I did buy her [Adele] a doll once and it was really disgusting. I found it in a charity shop." Photo / Getty Images

With friends like these... Adele was once gifted a "disgusting" present by her friend Alan Carr. She later tried to throw it out, but Carr just repeatedly fished it out of the bin.

The Skyfall singer is close friends with the 45-year-old RuPaul's Drag Race UK judge and even officiated his wedding to now estranged husband, Paul Drayton, but she was not a fan of one of his gifts.

The comedian told OK! magazine: "I did buy her a doll once and it was really disgusting. I found it in a charity shop. Every time she threw it out, I'd get it out of the bin and place it back in her house."

Although he presents the UK television show Interior Design Masters, Alan insisted he won't be giving his friend any advice on decorating her abode.

He said: "Listen, she will have the best of the best, she won't be coming for any advice from me.

"I wouldn't dare give her advice."

Last year, Alan hosted the singer's UK TV special, An Audience With Adele and had to step in and entertain the star-studded audience with a rendition of the song Make You Feel My Love after Adele needed her make-up retouched following a surprise reunion with her old teacher.

Carr is amazed that people still think the segment was a set-up.

He added: "People still say to me, 'Was that set-up?' I'm like, 'If it was you'd think I'd have least learnt the words!' You could tell I was bad at singing because Emma Thompson stopped dancing."

Meanwhile, Adam previously revealed Adele once suggested that he should stay in a "weird" hotel rather than her Los Angeles mansion when he was visiting the US.

He recalled: "I was hoping to stay at Adele's house, but she went 'Why don't you stay at this hotel?' And I looked at the website and it looked weird.

"There was a massive Jack of clubs, there was a chess piece. It was like, 'This feels a bit odd.'"

Adele recently made headlines when she cancelled her Las Vegas residency at the last minute.

Fans were devastated when the Grammy-winning singer pulled the pin on the opening shows of her much-anticipated new Las Vegas residency just one day before it was due to open.

In a tearful Instagram video at the time, Adele apologised to fans, explaining that the show was "destroyed by delivery delays and Covid".

"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together and have it ready in time for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid," she began, her voice shaking.

Adele is yet to confirm when her Vegas residency will go ahead.