The Crown: New season revives royals’ 90s nightmares

Imelda Staunton stars as the Queen in the new season of The Crown. Photo / Netflix

As The Crown moves into the 1990s, the yet-to-screen season five has already drawn flak from the rich and famous.

The Queen looks a little shorter. Prince Charles looks a little wider. Princess Diana a little taller and thinner. The Duke of Edinburgh a little … friendlier?

Such is the changing of the guard for The Crown for its fifth and penultimate season, one that is causing much consternation among the monarchy’s more devoted subjects in the British press. And one that ends before the death of Diana in August 1997.

As has been the Netflix show’s regimen every two seasons, a new cast has been fitted into the tweed and tiaras as events head into the 1990s.

We know it’s the 1990s because the Verve’s era classic Bitter Sweet Symphony is on the trailer, which has the Queen delivering her 1992 “annus horribilis” speech amid shots of her in the charred remains of Windsor Castle.

Inheriting the hats, gloves and pearls from Olivia Colman is Imelda Staunton, possibly best known for her role as the angry grand inquisitor Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies.

Taking over from the frightfully good fit that Josh O’Connor made of Prince Charles is Dominic West, an actor known for his roles in The Wire and The Affair. Curiously, West starred in a little-seen 1997 Australian romcom Diana & Me in which he was a London paparazzo pursuing the princess while helping Toni Collette’s royal superfan.

Replacing Emma Corrin after her nervy portrayal of 1980s Diana is Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, who, judging by early footage, resembles her character rather spookily. The Prince Philip baton has been passed from Tobias Menzies to Sir Jonathan Pryce, who, having played Pope Francis in The Two Popes, is well practised at waving from palace balconies.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in season 5 of The Crown. Photo / Netflix

Elsewhere, Lesley Manville caps off quite a year, having starred in Sherwood, The Magpie Murders and the new movie Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, by playing Princess Margaret, a passing of the whisky tumbler and cigarette holder from Helena Bonham Carter. Olivia Williams acquires the unwavering British institution that is Camilla Parker Bowles’ hair to play the future Queen Consort.

It’s a 1990s Cool Britannia twilight zone in other sorts of ways – Jonny Lee Miller, one of the stars of the era-defining British film Trainspotting, is Prime Minister John Major in this one.

The real Sir John Major is among those who have already denounced the unseen new season that reportedly includes an episode where an impatient Prince Charles seeks support from the prime minister for the Queen’s abdication. Major labelled the scenes a “damaging and malicious fiction”. Dame Judi Dench, a woman who has played Queen Victoria twice and Elizabeth I once, also wrote to the Times, saying The Crown was being “cruelly unjust” in how it portrayed the royal family, while saying she supported artistic freedom. She demanded Netflix add a disclaimer to episodes telling viewers the show is a fictionalised account of historical events. It is possible the tens of millions who have watched the show since the beginning might not have noticed.

Said Dench, a friend of the Queen Consort and someone who was in contention for the role of the Queen Mother in seasons five and six (too pricey, reportedly): “The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.” The new series does apparently depict “Squidgygate”, “Camillagate”, the Martin Bashir BBC interview and other great moments in British media coverage of the royals.

Series creator Peter Morgan has depicted the royal family in “present times” before, in his script for the acclaimed 2006 movie The Queen. It was one of the reasons Morgan was made a CBE in 2016, months before The Crown started. The then Prince Charles did the honours and reportedly told Morgan what he thought the honouree’s job entailed: “Scriptwriting? It’s not as easy as people think. It’s all about what you leave out, I think, as much as what you put in.”

The Crown, season 5, is available to stream on Netflix from November 9.