The Chicks are returning to New Zealand for two shows.

You might know them as the Dixie Chicks, but they now go by The Chicks, and they’re coming back to New Zealand this October.

After selling out their 2017 show at Hawke’s Bay’s Mission Estate winery, the all-female band made up of Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines will perform two massive shows for their Kiwi fans in Auckland and Christchurch.

Marking the fifth time they have played on our shores, the band known for their iconic hits such as Goodbye Earl, will play all your favourites and more, including tunes from their Grammy Award-winning 2006 album, Taking The Long Way. The album picked up a total of five Grammys - Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year, to name a few, and remains one of their top-selling albums.

Emily Robison of The Chicks. Photo / Getty Images

But as dedicated fans will know, they have plenty of other achievements. Having sold over 30.5 million albums worldwide and achieving multiple Diamond releases since their debut in 1995, The Chicks are recognised as an elite group. Now, they’re ready to remind New Zealand why.

Joining the power trio on their New Zealand and Australian tour is Elle King.

The four-time Grammy nominee has hit Platinum status in the US multiple times and collaborated with some massive stars including Miranda Lambert.

Her latest album was described by Variety magazine as a “masterstroke of music-making” and if that and her past hits like Ex’s and Oh’s are anything to go by, she is the perfect star to warm up the crowd before The Chicks take the stage.

LOWDOWN:

Who: The Chicks

Where: Auckland and Christchurch

When: October 28, October 30

Tickets: Frontier Members pre-sale starts 11am Wednesday, May 3 for Christchurch concertgoers and 12pm the same day for Auckland concertgoers.

General public sale starts on Monday, May 8 via frontiertouring.com/thechicks.