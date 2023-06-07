The Chicks have added another show to their New Zealand tour. Photo / Supplied

Ask and you shall receive New Zealand.

After enormous demand and an almost entirely sold-out tour, The Chicks have announced they will be adding another Christchurch show to their New Zealand tour this October.

In a statement issued this morning, it was revealed the beloved band has scheduled a third and final show to their tour which will take place at Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch on October 31. Tickets for the additional show will go on sale at 12 pm on June 14.

After selling out their 2017 show at Hawke’s Bay’s Mission Estate winery, the all-female band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks will return to New Zealand for a highly anticipated tour. Made up of Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines, the tour will mark the fifth time they have played on our shores.

Emily Robison of The Chicks. Photo / Getty Images

Known for their iconic hits such as Goodbye Earl, The Chicks will play all your favourites and more, including tunes from their Grammy Award-winning 2006 album, Taking The Long Way. The album picked up a total of five Grammys - Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year, to name a few, and remains one of their top-selling albums but as dedicated fans will know, they have plenty of other achievements.

Having sold over 30.5 million albums worldwide and achieving multiple Diamond releases since their debut in 1995, The Chicks are recognised as an elite group. Now, they’re ready to remind New Zealand why.

Joining the power trio on their New Zealand and Australian tour is Elle King.

The four-time Grammy nominee has hit Platinum status in the US multiple times and collaborated with some massive stars including Miranda Lambert.

Her latest album was described by Variety magazine as a “masterstroke of music-making” and if that and her past hits like Ex’s and Oh’s are anything to go by, she is the perfect star to warm up the crowd before The Chicks take the stage.

LOWDOWN:

Who: The Chicks

Where: Auckland and Christchurch

When: October 28, October 30 + additional show on October 31

Tickets: Tickets for the additional show will go on sale at 12pm on June 14.

Tickets to their Auckland show are still available from frontiertouring.com/thechicks.