The Chase star Mark Labbett's gesture to partially blind player applauded by fans

The team defeated The Beast (Mark Labbett) and took home a total of £15,000 (NZ $30,000). Video / ITV

A Chaser has won praise from his fans for his move ensuring the competition for a contestant was fair.

Mark Labbett, who is known as The Beast on the popular game show, ensured the playing field was even for a player named Annah.

Mark Labbett closed his eyes to make things fair for a visually impaired contestant. Photo / ITV

Annah has a visual impairment, and The Beast decided to make it fair by not looking at the questions on the screen, the Daily Star reports.

She won £7000 (NZ$14,000) in the first round before she faced off against The Beast.

The Chaser closed his eyes before each question.

And the Chaser immediately attracted comments from fans who were impressed by his sweet move.

How Annah just cruised through that I will never know. Unbelievable. #TheChase pic.twitter.com/MZDT6rlgZb — Steve Lowe (@SenorApple2014) January 6, 2022

"@MarkLabbett was keeping his eyes closed for Annah's questions – making it a level playing field with consummate respect and integrity shown by The Beast," one fan wrote.

Another wrote: "@MarkLabbett not looking at the questions against Annah. Touch of class."

Annah didn't let her sight impediment hold her back on The Chase. Photo / ITV

A third fan said: "Annah is easily their strongest player so far."

Another was impressed by Annah's quiz skills: "How Annah just cruised through that I will never know. Unbelievable."

Well done to Rachel, Annah and Dave for winning £15,000, a great win #TheChase pic.twitter.com/pEdLcYL1qy — Heather The Fruit Bat💙 (@TubbyBats) January 6, 2022

Alongside Annah, her teammates Rachel and Dave took home a total of £15,000 (NZ $30,000) - successfully winning against The Beast.

Labbett said the contestants were well deserving of the win.

However, Annah's experience on The Chase wasn't 100 per cent positive. Express UK reports she was asked which character in the popular comedy Only Fools and Horses was often "seen" in a sheepskin coat.

Those on Twitter pointed out the question was unfair:

A viewer said: "I'm sorry, but asking that sheepskin coat question to someone who's visually impaired... #TheChase."

The 45-year-old contestant admitted her vision impairment has helped her in her role as a Magistrates' Court worker.

Walsh asked her early on in the episode: "Has that helped you in the legal game? And what I mean is are you sort of paying more attention?"

"You know what, you're actually right," she replied.

"Because I actually am not distracted by visual cues - you're right, that's very true."