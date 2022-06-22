The Black Seeds were set to tour with their new album Love & Fire. Photo / Supplied

The Black Seeds were set to tour with their new album Love & Fire. Photo / Supplied

Beloved Kiwi reggae band The Black Seeds have had to postpone the start of their nationwide tour due to Covid-19.

The band announced on their Facebook page yesterday that "a couple of us have just tested positive for Covid-19".

"Because of this we now have to postpone our Wellington and New Plymouth shows for our Love & Fire tour," they shared.

They did not specify who had tested positive but said they were "absolutely gutted ... but we need to now play it safe for our fans".

The tour was set to kick off with a sold-out show in Wellington tonight.

Event organisers were working towards new dates for both Wellington and New Plymouth, they said. All other shows would go ahead until further notice.

Originally set to kick off with a show in their hometown Wellington tonight, the band planned to perform in New Plymouth, Auckland, Mount Maunganui and Hastings.

The reggae band will play at Totara St in Mount Maunganui on July 1.

They will then travel to the South Island for gigs in Christchurch and Wanaka.

The nationwide tour marks the release of their new album Love & Fire, released on June 17.

It's their first national tour in five years, and the group was looking forward to getting back on the road to play new material for fans alongside all the classics.

Band member Dan Weetman said he was excited but nervous about the tour.

"I think I personally get more nervous or just have higher expectations of myself playing new songs on a NZ album release tour ... I really look forward to sharing our music."