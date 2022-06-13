The Beths are about to take on an epic NZ tour. Photo / Supplied

The Beths are about to take on an epic NZ tour. Photo / Supplied

Auckland indie pop-rockers The Beths have announced a headline tour down-under that will see them play their biggest shows yet across Aotearoa.

Starting off at Wellington's Opera House on Friday, September 23, the band will then play at venues in Nelson, Christchurch and Dunedin before concluding at the Auckland Town Hall on Friday, October 7.

The tour will coincide with the release of the band's third studio album Expert in a Dying Field. The 12-track LP arrives September 16 and promises to be the quartet's most personal project yet.

Expert in a Dying Field is The Beth's third studio album and releases on September 16. Photo / Supplied

The album is entirely autobiographical and will revolve around various relationships each bandmate has engaged in, and most importantly - their aftermath.

The LP marks The Beths' first major release since their 2020 album Jump Rope Gazers, an album which they were only just recently able to tour due to Covid delays.

Jonathan Pearce, Elizabeth Stokes, Tristan Deck and Benjamin Sinclair of The Beths perform at The Tuning Fork in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Ahead of Expert in a Dying Field's release, the group shared their latest single, Silence is Golden to Youtube this morning, a song that represents a charming, lyrical taster of what's to come. Standalone single, A Real Thing was released in January and quickly reached number one on NZ alternative radio

Comprised of singer/songwriter Elizabeth Stokes, lead guitarist Jonathan Pearce, bassist Benjamin Sinclair and drummer Tristan Deck, The Beths first broke into the mainstream with their 2018 debut album Future Me Hates Me. The debut featured on countless "best of 2018" lists and was touted by Pitchfork as "one of the most impressive indie-rock debuts of the year."

The four-piece band became beloved for their expert yet accessible pop tunes, and the ensuing years have seen them tour internationally, win top album at the Aotearoa Music Awards, and earn rave reviews from publications like Rolling Stone.

Elizabeth Stokes of The Beths performs at The Tuning Fork on June 06, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

However, despite their worldwide success, The Beths never forgot their Kiwi roots, and still occasionally play local gigs at the iconic indie venues that gave them their start like Whammy and San Fran.

The Beths can next be seen performing as part of the Winterbest 2022 free music festival in Auckland on Saturday, June 18.

Ticketing Info:

New Zealand Tour Dates:

Fri 23 Sep 22 - Opera House, Wellington

Sat 24 Sep 22 - Theatre Royal, Nelson

Fri 30 Sep 22 - James Hay Theatre, Christchurch

Sat 1 Oct 22 - Glenroy, Dunedin

Fri 7 Oct 22 - Auckland Town Hall, Auckland

General public tickets: Tues 21 June – all information HERE