The Bachelorette NZ helped Hawke's Bay's Quinn Ryan find love. Can it help his brother too?

Jake Ryan will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of his brother Quinn in finding love on The Bachelorette NZ. Photo / TVNZ

One of the Bay's most eligible men is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his younger brother in finding love through The Bachelorette NZ.

Seven of this series' 18 bachelors have been announced, all vying for the opportunity to date bachelorette Lexie Brown on the TV2 reality show.

While Hawke's Bay-based Quinn Ryan missed out on winning last year's inaugural series of the show, he found love with former The Bachelor contestant Claudia Hoskins.

Quinn Ryan missed out on winning last year's series, but found love with former The Bachelor contestant Claudia Hoskins. Photo / Supplied

And now his big brother Jake Ryan is set to try his luck.

The Hastings-born primary school teacher, currently based in Tauranga, said he's looking for someone special to have fun with, laugh with and "do life together".

Having spent several years studying in Palmerston North, the 29-year-old graduated with a Bachelor of Education and now teaches years three and four.

The former Hastings Boys' High School student said when brother Quinn brought Lily McManus to their family home, he got to experience the process first-hand and decided to sign up himself.

Jake and the other hopefuls will be hoping to woo Wellington-based brand and marketing manager Lexie Brown.

The bachelors will be vying for the opportunity to date bachelorette Lexie Brown. Photo / TVNZ

The 31-year-old, who returned to New Zealand from living in Canada last year, said she initially applied to be on the show as a joke — telling the casting team she urgently needed a sperm donor.

Out of her 18 soon-to-be announced bachelors, Brown is looking for a "relaxed as" Kiwi guy and if they want to impress her father, they'll need to be able to carry a pig home from hunting.

"It'll be an absolute roller coaster of a ride with loads of laughs. I can't wait to share it with New Zealand," she said.

Jake, a Scorpio, says "communication and trust" are his best qualities, but hopes to use his romantic side to stand out on the show.

"I love a bit of romance," he said. "I like surprising others, plus wine and chocolate with a view doesn't go a miss."

"I believe that being open in a relationship is very important, and 100 per cent trust is key."