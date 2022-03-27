The 94th Academy Awards: Celebrities hit the red carpet. Video / Entertainment TV / Variety

The 94th Academy Awards are officially under way.

In true Hollywood fashion, the awards kicked off with celebrities arriving in their red carpet best and having their moment after a two-year carpet hiatus.

Now the stage is set for the film industry's biggest night - but who will win big at the Oscars?

Kiwi director Jane Campion is a front runner for the coveted Best Picture and Best Director Awards for her BAFTA and Critics' Choice Award-winning film The Power of the Dog.

So far Dune is the big winner on the night, scooping up several awards including for its sound, visual effects, score, editing and production design.

Follow our live blog for the latest from the Oscars stage.

Ahead of the ceremony today, Kiwi film producer Grant Major, nominated for his work on Campion's film, gave some insights into how the Oscars work.

Major won an Oscar for his work on The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, which scooped up the most Oscars ever awarded to a New Zealand-made film in 2004 with 11 wins.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking, Major said the Oscars "never get boring" and said it was an "exciting day".

While America is a little more relaxed than New Zealand in terms of Covid restrictions, he said there was still a lot of protocol to follow to get into the Oscars.

Major added that he knew from the start that Campion's film was "going to be special".

"From the word go when I first met Jane, I read the script, she showed me the script and I thought it was the best script I've ever read.

"I very much believe it's the best film - and the best director."

The full list of Oscar nominations and winners:

Best Picture:

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director:

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Best Actress:

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Actor:

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Supporting Actress:

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

WINNER: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor:

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Costume Design:

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Sound:

Belfast

WINNER: Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Score:

Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

WINNER: Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Best Adapted Screenplay:

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best Original Screenplay:

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don't Look Up (Adam McKay and David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

Best Animated Short:

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

WINNER: The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short:

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

WINNER: The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Film Editing:

Don't Look Up (Hank Corwin)

WINNER: Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Best Animated Feature:

WINNER: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short:

Audible

Lead Me Home

WINNER: The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Song:

Be Alive — Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Darius Scott (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

Down to Joy — Van Morrison (Belfast)

No Time to Die — Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (No Time to Die)

Somehow You Do — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best Cinematography:

WINNER: Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Best International Feature:

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Production Design:

WINNER: Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major and Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen)

Best Visual Effects:

WINNER: Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home