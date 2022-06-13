The rapper dropped multiple bombshell surprises on the Howard Stern show this morning. Photo / Getty Images

The rapper dropped multiple bombshell surprises on the Howard Stern show this morning. Photo / Getty Images

Rapper, Post Malone has announced the birth of his first child during a talk show appearance in adorable fashion.

The 26-year-old appeared on the Howard Stern Show on Monday where he casually revealed the exciting news.

While answering a question posed by Stern, Malone described his morning routine and said he "kissed his baby girl" before heading to the recording studio.

Stern questioned whether the Better Now singer was referring to his girlfriend or an actual baby and the rapper enthusiastically confirmed: "Nah, that's my daughter."

Malone - whose real name is Austin Post - explained how he keeps his personal life private because he wants his daughter to be able to "make her own decision".

'I went and I kissed my baby girl,' Post Malone told Howard Stern while explaining his morning routine. Photo / Getty Images

When pressed a bit further by Stern, he also dropped the news that he had proposed to his new baby's mother and longtime girlfriend. His now fiancé has never been identified publicly and the pair have shied away from the limelight.

The singer had previously expressed his excitement over his baby on the way, telling People Magazine in May that he was the "happiest [he's] ever been".

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he said.

"Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Post Malone alongside producers Andrew Watt and Louis Bell visit SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Earlier this month, in an interview with New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe, the New York-born hitmaker said he is "pumped beyond belief" for fatherhood.

However, he also expressed some apprehension over the current state of the world and how it's becoming a "crazy place to raise a kid".

Malone is on a hot streak at the moment, as the joyous news comes shortly after the release of his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

The Grammy winner announced the album release date on Twitter, sharing a link to his website with a simple caption reading: "Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd."