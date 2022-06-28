Jimmy Carr's 12-date tour of New Zealand begins on January 11. Photo / Supplied

Jimmy Carr's 12-date tour of New Zealand begins on January 11. Photo / Supplied

Acclaimed British comedian Jimmy Carr will bring his Terribly Funny tour to Hastings next year.

According to its promoter, the show features jokes about "all kinds of terrible things".

"Jimmy will be telling jokes to an adult paying audience who've got a good idea what's in store.

"But they're just jokes - they are not the terrible things. Jokes are little lies. Nothing more than wonderful, funny, joyful tricks, constructed from language."

Carr has performed 2500-plus shows to more than 2.5 million people, winning the British Comedy Award for Best Live Stand-Up in 2006.

His most recent stand-up special, His Dark Material, was released last year.

Away from the stage, Carr has been the host of panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats for 20 seasons, and spent a decade presenting Big Fat Quiz Of The Year.

"Now you've been warned, enjoy the laughs."

Carr has two shows in one night in Hastings at Toitoi-Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre on Wednesday, January 25 - at 7pm and 9.30pm.

Tickets at eventfinda.co.nz/2023/jimmy-carr/hastings