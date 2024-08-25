Ted Lasso set for season four return

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. Photo / Supplied

‘Ted Lasso’ is set for a season four return.

The Apple TV+ show about an American football coach originally ended its run in 2023 after three seasons but the series’ studio Warner Bros Television has been considering a fourth season.

Deadline reports that the studio has picked up the options on Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift, the three original cast members who were contracted under UK acting union Equity.

The studio is expected to start reaching out to those contracted under SAG-AFTRA, including co-creators/executive producers Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, along with Juno Temple and others.

There is some confusion over whether Phil Dunster, who played likeable rogue Jamie Tart, will appear as he is currently working on both Prime Video’s ‘The Devil’s Hour’ and Apple’s ‘Surface’.