The actress-turn talk show host has apologised for "making light" of Johnny Depp's' defamation trial against his ex-wife. Photo / Instagram

Drew Barrymore has apologised for "making light" of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation relating to a 2018 essay she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" and Barrymore, 47, claimed that she could relate to the coverage of the trial because of her own fame but noted that the pair have "offered up" the information in the first place.

She initially said: "It's so fascinating. I know that these are two people's real lives and I know what it's like to have your life put out in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information!"

However, after receiving backlash over her comments, the actress-turned-TV host was quick to apologise for her words,

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and for that I just want to deeply apologise and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself."

Barrymore went on to explain that she now hopes to become a more "thoughtful" person as a result of the backlash and will "grow and change" from the controversy she caused.

She added: "I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person. I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it. And I thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you."