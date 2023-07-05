A fan has expressed her shock after sending Taylor Swift a message on Instagram and receiving a personal reply from her. Video / @amnxa_18

One diehard Swiftie was left stunned after Taylor herself appeared to respond to her message complaining about ticket sales.

An Australian superfan named Amina sent the pop star a DM on Instagram while waiting in the Ticketek queue for a chance to nab tickets to Swift’s Sydney leg of her Eras tour last week, reports the Daily Mail.

Amina noticed that promoters Frontier Touring were updating fans on ticket availability on Twitter, but those updates were different from the information on the Ticketek website.

Frontier’s tweets advised fans that only limited tickets were left for Sydney, with only VIP passes available for the Sunday night show, she wrote in the message to Swift.

“But on the actual Ticketek website it is saying general public is on sale in Sydney, on the website it doesn’t say that ... many of us are missing out on tickets due to this,” she claimed.

Amina appeared to be recording her screen as Taylor - or a member of her team - started typing a response.

She was shocked to see her message had been opened, and even more so when she received a reply.

The response, which appeared to come from Swift’s official Instagram account, read, “Hey Amina, I can get my team to look into it.

“I’d like to give every one of my fans an opportunity to see me live - I can see why this would be an issue. Sorry so-so-so much. Love you, hope to see you in Sydney.”

Amina replied by thanking Swift, and her video has since been viewed millions of times. But some are questioning whether it’s real.

“It’s obviously not real,” one person commented on the clip, with another adding, “This could be photoshopped easily.”

Others argued it was “totally real”, with one claiming, “If I ever got a message from mother herself I would go feral.”

Another joked that Amina should “pass on a message,” commenting, “While she is reading your messages can you tell her to come to Brisbane?”

But if the response is a real one, it’s not the first time Swift has slid into fans’ DMs to reply to their messages.

One fan claimed, “I once asked her about tour dates and she sent me a voice note singing back ME!”

Others urged Amina to move on as “a lot of people missed out on tickets”.

“It wasn’t the promoter’s fault, the demand was just too high.”

Swift’s Australian stops on her Eras tour sold out within hours last week, with over 800,000 people lining up for last Wednesday’s presale and for last Friday’s general sale.

The presale alone broke records, as millions logged on to attempt to buy tickets and over a million signing up to become Frontier Touring members to qualify.

Following Wednesday’s ticket frenzy, Swift added two shows to her schedule, one in Sydney and one in Melbourne.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Frontier Touring for comment.