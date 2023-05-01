Singer Taylor Swift has made a bold move after her shock split from actor Joe Alwyn. Photo / AP

Taylor Swift has discretely deleted an old Instagram video off of her page, which showed the songstress gushing about her now-presumed ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

In the deleted Instagram post, Swift revealed that her 2022 song, Lavender Haze, was inspired by her relationship with the actor. The song details how the couple learnt to block out the noise around their relationship while they were together, according to news.com.au.

Taylor Swift shared this video last year in which she spoke about her relationship with Alwyn: the inspiration behind her new song Lavender Haze. Photo / Instagram (Taylor Swift)

“We live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out if you’re in love with somebody they’re going to weigh in on it,” Swift shared in the now-deleted video.

“Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

The pair were extremely private from the very beginning of their relationship, meeting at the Met Gala in 2016, up until their split a month ago.

Throughout their dating timeline, the couple barely walked the red carpet together and never spoke about each other in interviews. If it weren’t for Swift’s Easter eggs - little clues the singer wrote in her songs and hid in her music videos - no one would know anything about their love story.

The pair were extremely private from the very beginning of their relationship, from when they met at the Met Gala in 2016 up until their split a month ago. Photo / Getty Images

Just a few days prior to deleting the clip, Swift was rumoured to have been seeing Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso. According to DeuxMoi, the famed celebrity gossip site, the pair have been casually dating since both are recently out of long-term relationships.

An anonymous emailer revealed to DeuxMoi: “A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso.

“According to them, the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single.”

Alonso then fuelled the rumours further by posting a cheeky five-second TikTok video to Taylor Swift’s Karma.

In the video, the 41-year-old is seen scrolling through his phone before looking at the camera and winking.

“Race week era,” he wrote in the caption, referencing Swift’s current Eras Tour. The professional racer also alluded to Swift’s song 22 when he commented: “Feeling 33.”