Tributes are pouring in for Taylor Hawkins. Photo / Supplied

Rock icons and fans have paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins after the Foo Fighters announced late Friday night the legendary drummer had died, aged 50.

In a statement, the prolific US rock band said they were "devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins".

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the band continued.

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters at the BeachLife Festival at Redondo Beach in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

"Our hearts go out his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Tributes have started to pour in for Hawkins, who drummed in Alanis Morissette's band before joining the Foo Fighters in 1997.

"In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins," rock band Nickelback wrote on Twitter.

"Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad."

Taylor Hawkins was a terrific drummer with a gorgeous disposition, seemed always to be having the time of his life. I didn't know him well but I know music is lessened by his passing, made duller and smaller. Requiescat.

Heart broken with the news of @taylorhawkins passing💔 One of the nicest humans you’d ever meet. God Bless and Rest In Peace. So sad for his wife and kids. Praying for you all.

Sharing a photo of himself and Hawkins alongside Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell, Rage Against the Machine frontman Tom Morello tweeted: "God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I love your spirit and your unstoppable power. Rest In Peace, my friend."

"So very very sorry to hear of the passing of our friend Taylor Hawkins," Canadian musician Todd "Dammit" Kerns wrote.

"Honestly no words. Big love brother Taylor. Thinking of his family and the guys in his band. Absolutely heartbreaking."

Ozzy Osbourne described Hawkins as "truly a great person and an amazing musician".

"My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy," Osbourne said.

Footage posted on social media showed Chris Martin from Coldplay dedicated the song Everglow to Hawkins and Foo Fighters during their concert.

Slash from Guns N' Roses said: "I've no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends."

Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

"So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins' passing, what an incredible talent, who didn't also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway," musician Finneas wrote.

"The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace."

Hawkins speaks onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Hawkins performs onstage during the One Love Malibu Festival in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Actor Elijah Wood said: "Sad to hear about Taylor Hawkins. Love to his family and friends."

Foo Fighters' fans flocked to the replies of their statement to pay tribute to Hawkins as well, with one writing: "Terrible news. So sorry."

"We are devastated by this. Our hearts go out to his family & Foo brothers," another tweeted.

"Is this real? What?" a third responded.

The band did not immediately reveal a cause of death.