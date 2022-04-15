Singer Tami Neilson reacts to hearing her duet with Willie Nelson.

By RNZ

Auckland-based singer-songwriter Tami Neilson has hit a new high, releasing a duet with the legendary musician Willie Nelson.

Neilson's mournful new song "Beyond the Stars" became available around the globe on streaming services yesterday and will feature on her fifth album Kingmaker - to be released in July.

After the death of her father in 2015, Neilson wrote the song to express the grief she was feeling. One of her saddest moments became the catalyst for a musical journey she described as nerve-wracking and exhilarating.

Your messages of love for Beyond the Stars and your shared grief have been truly overwhelming. Just so you know, I’ve heard it a million times the last 6 months and still weep. This is my reaction the first time I heard it with Willie’s vocals. I still “can’t deal!” 🥲♥️💫 pic.twitter.com/V4QmEyjZKb — Tami Neilson (@tamineilson) April 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Willie Nelson, had his own grieving process to endure, after the death of his sister, Bobbie Nelson.

A video posted on Twitter by Neilson shows the singer reacting to hearing the finished duet for the first time in her living room in October last year during the Auckland lockdown.

"We [Neilson and co-writer Delaney Davidson] wrote it for our dads who are both gone now," an emotional Neilson says in the video.

"I just can't imagine what their reaction would be right now.

"They would just be bursting their buttons."

Neilson told RNZ host Jesse Mulligan she dedicated the video to her father, Nelson's sister and Davidson's father.

The Auckland-based singer-songwriter Tami Neilson singing with legendary Willie Nelson in Texas. Photo / Instagram/Tami Neilson

"Finally I get to tell the greatest secret ever," said Neilson, who will be touring the country in July and August.

Making music with Willie Nelson, one of her idols, turned out to be an absolute privilege, she said.

"Him [Willie Nelson] singing words that I wrote with Delaney Davidson, it's just crazy," she said.

She first performed the song live at a music festival in Texas three weeks ago after the removal of border restrictions allowed her to travel internationally to perform gigs again. While in Texas, she rehearsed the song with Willie Nelson.

"I went to Texas and stayed at his property," she said.

"I got to perform it live with him. It's just way too wild a dream for me to actually conjure up.

Well, I woke up this morning and it wasn’t just a dream after all 💙 pic.twitter.com/mnvEspBEsL — Tami Neilson (@tamineilson) March 18, 2022

"I was so glad because no one tells you, how when your dreams come true, you will actually react.

"I was shaking, I couldn't eat, I had butterflies in my tummy and I could barely sleep.

"He had a crappy amp in his lounge and suddenly it was very relatable."

Neilson could only imagine how Willie Nelson might be feeling about the loss of his sister and bandmate.

"The loss he was feeling, I honestly didn't know if he was still going to be doing the shows," she said.

"It's taken on this whole new depth for him. I felt like the timing of this was bigger than me."

- RNZ