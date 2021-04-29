Taika Waititi tweets pics of his daughter at work on Thor movie set

Taika Waititi has shared photos of his daughter, Matewa, 5, receiving director's notes on her performance on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. Photo / Twitter

Award-winning New Zealand director, Taika Waititi, is currently on location in Australia, filming the third instalment in the Thor movie franchise with Chris Hemsworth, and his 5-year-old daughter.

Earlier today the 45-year-old director took to his Twitter to post sweet, black and white photos of himself with his two daughters, Te Hinekaahu, 8, and Matewa, 5. From the caption it seems clear that his youngest daughter, Matewa, will be starring in at least one scene in the film.

Taika Waititi on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder with his daughters, Te Hinekaahu, 8, and Matewa, 5. Photo / Twitter

Waititi explains in the Twitter post that the "sweet photos" capture his daughter's experience getting Dad's feedback on her acting. It seems that Dad wasn't happy with the last take Matewa did and asked his adorable little girl to try again.

The second photo shows the director, snuggled up with Te Hinekaahu, as the two watch their youngest family member take another pass at the movie scene in question.

The third photo shows a poignant moment between father and daughter that implies that the feedback went down well and Matewa got there in the end. Waititi's full Twitter caption read:

Sweet photos of me tenderly criticising my 5 year old's performance and telling her where she went wrong in the last take. And the aftermath. #dadwin #SpendingSchoolHolidaysAtWORK

Taika is currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder, slated for release in 2022. In addition to Hemsworth as Thor, the upcoming film will also star Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt. Waititi also directed the second film in the Thor series, the well-received Thor: Ragnarok.