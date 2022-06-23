Taika Waititi reveals he stole from The Hobbit set on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Video / The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Taika Waititi has some secrets up his sleeve.

The popular Kiwi actor and director appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night where he revealed a secret that might have him on the outs with Sir Peter Jackson.

Waititi appeared on the show to promote his upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder but became side-tracked when Colbert asked if Kiwi director Jackson, most well known for his work on The Lord of the Rings series, had ever given Waititi advice for shooting spectacular movies.

Instead of talking about his friendship with the director, Waititi launched into a behind the scenes secret about his film, What We Do in the Shadows.

He said, "man, I don't know if I should tell this. Okay, but I will."

Waititi said when he and fellow director Jemaine Clement started filming their popular 2014 movie, they had a very low budget but The Hobbit had just wrapped which gave their team an idea.

Waititi said, "Our production designer in the dead of night took his crew to The Hobbit studios and stole all of the dismantled, broken-down green screens and took all of the timber, and we built a house."

"What We Do in the Shadows is built out of The Hobbit's green screen," he said sheepishly. "I have never talked to Peter Jackson about this. I don't know if he knows."

Taika Waititi might be in trouble with Peter Jackson following his recent admission. Photo / YouTube @ColbertLateShow

Despite the secret, Waititi went on to say he likes to tell the story at parties.

Earlier in the interview, the Kiwi director also revealed a hilarious secret about the beloved Thor character, Korg, who he plays in the upcoming Marvel film.

Colbert gushed about the character before asking Waititi, "why does Korg have a New Zealand accent?" The director responded, "Because I'm so lazy as an actor, it's the only accent I want to do," quickly adding, "also the New Zealand accent is so beautiful."

He went on to say his native accent is "like having your eardrums massaged to death" causing the audience to erupt in laughter.

The Jojo Rabbit director later revealed he adjusts his accent when he is in the US adding, "because the way I normally speak, you guys would never understand a thing I was saying".

The curious talk show host asked his guest to "slip into unintelligible Kiwi" and Waititi quickly switched to his more natural way of talking with Colbert describing it as "just mumbling".

Waititi quickly shot back and said, "The New Zealand accent is just mumbling, but it's beautiful mumbling."

Fans can expect to see Waititi show off his Kiwi accent in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is set to be released next month.