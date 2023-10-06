Hollywood superstars Taika Waititi and Jason Momoa have shared a powerful post about the upcoming Voice referendum, attracting both anger and praise from their Australian fanbase. Photo / Getty Images

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa has revealed to his 17 million Instagram followers that he is endorsing the Yes Campaign in the Voice referendum, which has caused a stir among his Aussie fan base.

Born in Hawaii and of indigenous Polynesian descent, the Aquaman star posted a viral “Yes Vote” clip, on his social media.

The video, which was directed by Aussie filmmaker Nash Edgerton, includes indigenous musician Adam Briggs, who brainstormed its concept. The script was written by comedians Jenna Owen and Vic Zerbst, who also appear in the clip.

New Zealand director Taika Waititi was first to share the clip to his Instagram page, which Momoa re-shared.

The post caption read: “#yes23 is a referendum taking place in Australia on October 14. The aim is to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people a Voice in parliament so they can weigh in on issues that affect their lives.

“Simple as that. How do I know this? I googled it. But many Australians are confused or freaked out about what it means. Don’t be! It’s a good thing! Just do good things! Also Google it ya lazy mongrels.”

It concluded, “VOTE YES to THE VOICE on OCT 14.”

Thousands commented, many criticising the actor for voicing his opinion when it came to Australian politics, despite his roots.

“Stay out of Australian politics mate, do your thing in America and that, but putting your 5 cents in terms on the Yes or No vote is not with you,” one fuming fan wrote.

Another said: “When celebrities write political posts about other countries but don’t have the decency to even respond to the comments on there [sic] post. Stick to Hollywood.”

However, on the flip side, many fans praised Momoa for using his fame to back the Yes campaign.

Hollywood star Jason Momoa, pictured at the Fast X premiere at Sylvia Park in Auckland in May. Photo / Sylvia Whinray

“I can’t even begin to thank you for sharing this. I will not read any more of the comments,” one supporter wrote.

“Thank you and Taika for the solidarity. The lead up to the referendum has been really rough on our communities and it’s actually really nice to get some encouragement from our Indigenous brothers from across the seas,” another added.

This isn’t the first time Momoa has used his platform to discuss political matters.

In August, the Game of Thrones actor appealed to his fans to send aid and funds after wildfires ripped through Maui in his native Hawaii.

Sharing a link for people to donate to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund to provide relief, Momoa wrote on Instagram: “We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires.”







