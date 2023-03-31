A performance from last year's Synthony Festival, which took place at Spark Arena. Photo / Supplied

The long-awaited Synthony in the Domain has been postponed until April 2 due to a “poor and potentially unsafe” weather forecast for its original date of April 1.

A press release shared by the organisers said, “Synthony in the Domain is officially moving one day out to the previously advertised rain date of Sunday 2nd April 2023.

“The weather forecast for Saturday is poor and potentially unsafe, whilst Sunday’s forecast suggests drier and safer conditions.”

The decision was made according to advice from the New Zealand MetService, with warnings of heavy rain and thunderstorms bringing downpours into the area.

All tickets purchased for Saturday remain valid for the new date of Sunday April 2.

“We thank you for your support and understanding in this matter and look forward to dancing with you on Sunday 2nd April.”

But fans of the music and dance phenomenon aren’t too happy after learning that their tickets have been automatically transferred, rather than being offered a refund.

“Sorry but this no refund policy is robbery and verging on illegal,” one commented on Synthony’s Facebook post sharing the news.

“It’s simply not possible for people travelling outside of Auckland to make further arrangements for accommodation, transport and childcare etc. Absolute disgrace.”

Those who can’t make the Sunday date have been left wondering what their options are other than selling on their original tickets.

“This is just so disappointing. How many people have flown across the country for this or got hotels booked and child care arrangements,” another fan commented.

Another pointed out the event’s refund and cancellation policy, which described Synthony in the Domain as an “all-weather event” that would take place “rain, hail or shine”.

“Hardly rain, hail or shine?” they added, although the policy continues to say that organisers reserve the right to change the date without prior notification “with reasonable cause”.

The star-studded lineup set to perform across two outdoor stages on the new date of April 2 includes Shapeshifter, Kimbra, and Sir Dave Dobbyn, along with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

It’s the biggest Synthony ensemble to date, with the brand-new set list curated by DJ Dick Johnson. The event itself will be hosted by DJ Aroha and MC’d by ZM DJ Clint Roberts.

Since 2017, the original Synthony show has gone from one sold-out show in Auckland to annual tours across the country. Last year saw the event expand into a tour across Australia, expanding into Southeast Asia last year for the first time with a debut show in Singapore.

Duco Touring Founder and MD David Higgins promised the event would offer the audience “a festival experience without the palaver - no driving out of town, no camping”.

“There’s a plethora of national music festivals for teenagers and young adults, and this market is very well served, but we noted that our very own iconic Pukekawa hasn’t been properly utilised for that purpose yet.”







