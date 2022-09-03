Benny Mitchell started working with Airtasker during the 2021 lockdown. Photo / Instagram/Benny Mitchell

A Sydney fashion model has made close to A$2800 ($3100) in just one weekend while working at his side hustle.

When Sydney was plunged into a snap lockdown in June last year, Benny Mitchell – a model and school sports coach at the time – had to think quick to pay his bills.

A friend suggested he try his hand at Airtasker and soon enough he was advertising for removalist jobs around the city.

"It was actually quite busy because a lot of people were moving and coming back from overseas," he said.

The model, who has featured in campaigns for Myer, Ksubi and Abrand Jeans, is not the most likely person you'd expect to rock up on moving day.

Nevertheless, he has managed to make a substantial second income out of the side hustle.

In one massive four-day stint, Mitchell made between A$500 and A$700 each day, totalling close to A$2800.

Airtasker lets side hustlers choose their prices which helps keep on top of cost of living crisis. Photo / Instagram/BennyMitchell

He made more than A$52,000 in the eight months – the average annual earning (after tax) in Australia is approximately A$56,700 ($63,000).

The male model is in a unique position to keep afloat as the cost of living soars, factoring in petrol prices and additional expenses into his pricing.

Airtasker co-founder Tim Fung has revealed new data that shows wage growth at Airtasker is outstripping salary increases in full-time roles.

Cleaners who fit three tasks into their eight-hour day, working five days a week, are earning an average of A$111,612 ($124,400) a year (before tax).

"Tasker wages are rising in correlation with periods of high inflation, ensuring fair wages during these periods," Fung said.

Mitchell said: "If you hustle and if you just keep looking for jobs, then you can make decent money.

"It's a good kind of lifestyle because you get to choose your own jobs."

Benny Mitchell has said he loves the flexible lifestyle. Photo / Instagram/Benny Mitchell

He often lines his week up in advance to work his Airtasker shifts around his modelling gigs, making sure his last job winds up in the eastern suburbs so he can go for a swim after.

Splitting the load (and the earnings) with his friend Dylan – their glowing reviews have earnt 359 five-star ratings – makes light work of it.

"It doesn't even feel like working. Like we're best mates, we just drive around and I like to look at it like it's a workout," Mitchell said.