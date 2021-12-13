Survivor star claims contestants contracted UTIs from dirty underwear. Video / LaurenAshleyBeck

A contestant on the US version of the popular reality show Survivor has claimed that producers made the stars wear the same underwear throughout filming, which caused her and other women to contract urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Lauren-Ashley Beck, who completed in "Island of the Idols", the 39th season of the long-running show, made the claim in a recent TikTok video - revealing the filthy act that producers pulled when she was finally given a clean pair.

Beck, responding to a question about the "whole 38-day panty situation", told her followers that contestants did have to wear the same underwear for the length of their time on the show.

The 32-year-old said she "got a UTI on, like, day 32 along with a couple of other women" because they had "to wear the same underwear as a swimsuit".

In recent years contestants have had to wear their underwear as swimsuits but for the bulk of the show's run contestants were given separate swimming costumes.

Other contestants on that season have previously spoken up about their infections.

Fellow Island of the Idols contestant Karishma Patel told Insider that she suffered a "really bad" UTI.

"It was a constant, 24-hour pain that I couldn't shake no matter what," Patel said. "If anybody's ever had a UTI, it is one of the most painful things you can go through."

Patel said that producers offered her antibiotics to help deal with the infection.

In her TikTok video, Beck that she was also offered new underwear alongside her antibiotics - but it came with a catch.

She said that producers "stepped on them in the dirt and then made us wear them" – "to throw in a little razzle-dazzle".

A stunned follower asked: "Please tell me they didn't actually step on them," to which Beck confirmed her claim.

"If the creators of Survivor had cootches, this would not happen," another suggested.