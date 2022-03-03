'Surreal': Rose Matafeo on success, Graham Norton and imposter syndrome

Kiwi comedian Rose Matafeo has compiled a remarkable résumé, culminating in her hit British TV show Starstruck. So where does she go from here? By Russell Brown.

A good part of what keeps people watching Starstruck – the hit British comedy series that New Zealand's Rose Matafeo writes, executive produces and stars in – is surely the urgent wish that its romantic protagonists would, please, just sort it out.

After what seemed to be a romcom resolution to Starstruck's first season – instead of flying home, Jessie, the impetuous, aimless New Zealander, stays on the airport bus with film star Tom – the opening indications of the second season are not promising. Jessie disembarks from the bus with her lover and is seized by so many conflicting feelings that she seems in danger of accidentally running into traffic. The relationship, clearly, remains a work in progress.

"I can't believe it myself," laughs Matafeo, who plays Jessie, from her home in north-east London. "When will this girl grow up? It is frustrating, but that's the tension. Imagine if it was just a series where two people got together and they encountered no obstacles whatsoever. What a boring f---ing series that would be."

But viewers won't have to wait too long – until episode two, to be precise – for what looks like an actual moment of reflection and personal growth for Jessie.

"Yeah, she has a moment. I think she's maybe potentially for the first time realising that her impulsive decisions have ramifications. No one's really picked up on the fact that Jessie has experienced some personal growth. It's subtle, but it's there."

Rose Matafeo as Jesse, with Nikesh Patel as Tom in Starstruck. Photo / Supplied

Jessie has time. As we learn in season two, she's only 21. Matafeo just turned 30 and has been performing comedy since she was 15. Since her solo stage show, Horndog, won the Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2018, the pace of her career has intensified dramatically: supporting roles, game shows, panel shows and now a lead role in Starstruck. The additional demands of producing and writing the show each seem to require the addition of a new string to her bow. But, she observes, she has done most of it before.

"Starstruck is kind of a combination of things I've done for a long time. Doing the stand-up stuff and being very much all across every aspect of that has helped me with the showrunning, exec-producing side of Starstruck. I was writing on Jono and Ben and Funny Girls when I was 21. Then acting, I got to be in Baby Done and properly be the lead of something – that was kind of crazy. All of those little bits of experience I think I've cobbled together to be able to do something like Starstruck. All I have to do now is direct, which I will. I'll add that to the list. Basically, what I'm doing is saying it out loud in interviews, and then I have to make good on it."

Coming of age

Writing on those earlier sketch shows also introduced her to Alice Snedden, her co-writer on the first season of Starstruck, and Nic Sampson, who joined the writing team for the second season. Sampson is also part of a strong writing team on Pax Assadi's new comedy, Raised by Refugees. Has New Zealand comedy now served its own apprenticeship and reached a point at which there's a pool of experience to draw on for more ambitious projects?

"Yeah, I think it has," says Matafeo. "It's really kind of exciting when it's your peers who are helping on script development and script editing and even producing some of the stuff. I do feel like it's a bunch of kids who've kind of grown up and are now suddenly … it's like kids on each other's shoulders in a big coat trying to sneak into a bar.

"It feels weird to be in those roles, but that's a reflection of how far the industry has come in New Zealand, in that it has properly become this amazing place where so much more stuff is being made by a far more diverse group of people. It's super exciting. And weird. It's weird to be the elders now!"

Rose Matafeo and her writing partner Alice Snedden in 2018. Photo / Supplied

Collaborating with the people she learnt comedy with isn't without its challenges, though. Matafeo and Snedden were together in Edinburgh when they storylined Starstruck, but wrote the actual scripts from different countries, before Snedden flew to the UK for the shooting, where more last-minute writing was done. They wrote a second season, too – and dumped it.

"As we started filming and we started actually inhabiting these characters, it became clear what their vulnerabilities were, what their flaws were, what their strengths were – and us as actors as well. We were like, 'Oh, Jessie loves falling in love, but she would be a nightmare in a relationship.' So that's what we wanted to explore, instead – that's why we rewrote it."

By the time they were writing the version that has made it to screen, with Sampson now on board, there were further challenges. Snedden had returned to New Zealand and London had gone into a winter lockdown, meaning that although Matafeo and Sampson were in the same city, they couldn't get together.

"That was really hard, because it's not ideal to have your writing partner on the other side of the world."

Impostor syndrome

In the run-up to the airing of the new season of Starstruck, Matafeo had to add another skill to her portfolio: appearing on an A-list chat show. She acknowledges that the expectation that guests on The Graham Norton Show will bring their best game – it's a performance in itself – was daunting.

"Yeah. More so when I realised, 'Oh, s***, I'm on the end [with Sir Kenneth Branagh, no less, at the other end], I'm the comedian of the goddamn line-up tonight. And I have to be funny.' So yeah, that was a bit nerve-racking."

In the event, she reached for her impostor syndrome, yelping, "I don't know why I'm here!" when Norton pointed out that she was a "newbie" on the show.

"I didn't want to! I felt like, 'Oh, don't do that, Rose.' Because that's such a Kiwi thing to do. You know, why am I here and all that s***. But it was hard, because it was genuinely what I felt. I was not putting that on in the slightest; it was a surreal experience to be there."

She also, it must be said, played the New Zealander – as she does in Starstruck, where the distance from home and its hokeyness is a theme.

"This is a very popular show in New Zealand," she told Norton. "We've watched this for many years in New Zealand, we very much like it and we're very happy for me to be representing our country."

Rose Matafeo at the British Academy Television Awards in London in 2021. Photo / AP

She was joking – but does she ever feel like "New Zealander" is her job description?

"Yeah, sometimes. Especially here, when you're considered an oddity – the Commonwealth, little cousin or whatever. Not even cousin, although it'd be nice if the British treated New Zealanders like cousins. I do find that sometimes, but less and less so, with Starstruck and all that. In America, people just think I'm British, which is bizarre. They watch it and they can't tell the difference between accents, which is very strange."

She's fresh back from the US, where she spent time in Los Angeles before enjoying a holiday in New York. She's evasive about exactly what she was doing in Tinseltown.

"I was doing a bit of just work stuff. It was not interesting work stuff at all, just like regular LA stuff. It was me going, 'I'm going to tag that on to the front of a holiday.'"

Matafeo's professional life is handled by Avalon, a "global, integrated talent management and production company", which not only produces Starstruck but provides her management. She's on a client roster of actors, writers, directors and comedians, with the likes of John Oliver and David Baddiel – and her old friends and collaborators Snedden and Sampson.

"It's pretty brilliant in the sense that I've got a close relationship with people who are across a lot of the other stuff and other projects that I'm doing, which is unlike other production companies. They've got an interest in something like Starstruck feeding into other things that I do. And I think it has been very helpful for me in just having a more holistic sense of my work. They take you seriously, and they want you to own the thing that you're making and be proud of it."

She does now get offers she can, and will, refuse. "I think comedians often have honed their ability to know what they're capable of, what they'd be good at and what they want to do. Because, the thing with comedy is that you always have stand-up. If I don't like anything anyone else writes, I'll go and write it myself. I'll try it on stage tonight, myself."

Comedian Rose Matafeo when was announced the winner of the Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

So in a complex career, stage comedy offers the chance of simply being in charge of yourself?

"I think that was what attracted me to it as a teenager, you know, that's what kept me in it for so long. And honestly, all of those skills, learning all that, has lent itself so brilliantly to doing something like creating a show and being in it and writing it and exec producing it and being in every aspect of it as something I love. I feel like a teenager, basically, I feel like I'm at school again."

She will, she says, be back on stage on her own at some point. "Definitely. I think I'll get so bored of waiting around trying to be cast or something else that I'll go, 'F*** it, I'll just write something else.' But who knows? I have no idea. I'm really in a state of having no idea and just following the idea of having an idea and seeing where it exists the best."

She can't say whether there will be a third season of Starstruck, although that's what everyone asks her. "I truly don't know. And it's very painful, because everyone keeps asking, and I have no clue. And all I know is that I'd only do something if it deserved it, it'd need to be worth it. But I'm certainly not working on it. I'm actually having a lie-down."

One thing the Aucklander can confirm is that she's passed the point familiar to ­everyone who has done an extended OE – she feels like a Londoner.

"I do. I live in a flat in London and now all my shit's here. And it's strange. I don't have to check Google Maps to figure out which way to get on the Tube to get somewhere. That's totally when I felt, 'I live in London now.' And even being in New York, I missed London and that was really weird. It was the first time I've ever been homesick for somewhere that isn't actually my home."