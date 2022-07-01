The supermodel has taken on a new role with a major global company. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Moss has added a new job to her resume.

The 48-year-old supermodel has been named as the new creative director for Diet Coke as the brand celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The news was announced on the Kate Moss Agency Instagram page alongside a photo of the supermodel posing with a can of Diet Coke. The caption read, "Kate joins the Diet Coke family as Creative Director, celebrating the brand's 40th Birthday in style. Diet Coke by Kate Moss, 'Love What You Love".

Daily Mail reported the supermodel will bring to life Coke's new Diet Coke What You Love Campaign after she proved her "unique aesthetic and style" in past fashion collaborations with the brand.

Speaking to the publication about her new role, the iconic model said, "I am thrilled to join the Diet Coke family – I love the past collaborations they've done with such incredible names in fashion.

"The Love What You Love campaign connected with me instantly as I am a firm believer that with confidence and passion, you can achieve your wildest dreams.

"As Creative Director, I'm looking forward to inspiring fans and celebrating the brand's 40th Birthday in style."

Meanwhile, Michael Willeke, the integrated experience director for Europe at the global company, told The Guardian the company was "honoured to appoint Kate Moss as our new creative director, continuing Diet Coke's rich history of collaborating with some of the biggest names in fashion and culture".

Adding, "It is striking that, in an era of body positivity, a diet drink has partnered with a woman known for her slender physique and the famous pronouncement that "nothing tastes as good as skinny feels".

This is not the first time the beverage giant has worked with fashion icons, in 2012 Chanel's Karl Largerfeld designed his own bottle for the brand and one year later, in 2013, designer, Marc Jacobs was named as a creative director of the brand.

The news comes amid speculation Moss is working to secure another title for her services to modelling.

The Sun reported the model would "absolutely love" to make her mark on the Queen and be given a nod in the next round of honours so that she can receive an OBE – Order of the British Empire.

To receive the honour, the model will need to take part in charity work – something she has already been doing, and will need to capture the attention of Queen Elizabeth.