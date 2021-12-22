Summer concert roundup: The live music experiences you shouldn't miss

Six60 are going on an all-stadium tour this summer. Photo / Supplied

What's more perfect than experiencing live music outdoors in summer?

The Covid-19 protection framework means several music events can go ahead this summer. And while this isn't a list of every event going ahead, it may inspire you too book a ticket for a great concert.

Rhythm and Vines may not be going ahead, but there are still plenty of great summer music events to look forward to.

We've rounded up some of the biggest live music events that are still going ahead to celebrate the return of live music to Aoteroa.

Six60

It's not summer without a Six60 tour, right?

Six60 are set to embark on their biggest tour yet this summer, and it will be music to the ears of their fans desperate for live shows.

It will be New Zealand's first-ever all-stadium national tour - yet another significant achievement for the band who formed during their university flatting days in Dunedin.

Tour dates:

Rotorua: Saturday, March 5 - Rotorua International Stadium

Dunedin: Saturday, March 12 - Forsyth Barr Stadium

Christchurch: Saturday, March 19 - Orangetheory Stadium

Wellington: Saturday, March 26 - Sky Stadium

Napier: Saturday, April 2 - McLean Park

Auckland: Saturday, April 9 - Eden Park

Rhythm and Alps

Groove on into 2022 in picturesque Wanaka.

Last chance tickets are available now - and camping appears to be sold out besides some last glamping spots.

If you're lucky enough to head along you can catch acts including Lee Mvvthews, Molly and the Chromatics, The Upbeats, Salmonella Dub ft. Tiki Taane, plus Scribe & P. Money.

Dates:

December 29-31 - Cardrona Valley, Wanaka.

The Beths' Whammy Bar residence

Festival favourite band The Beths are heading back to where it all began this summer for some special shows on Auckland's K Road. And they're playing two shows in Wellington to kick it all off.

The Beths are playing not one, not two, but five shows at the iconic Whammy Bar in January. All Auckland shows are sold out, but there are still tickets available for their San Fran shows in Wellington.

The Beths are returning to small venues this summer for a special series of shows. Photo / Supplied

Tour dates:

Friday, January 7 - San Fran, Wellington

Saturday, January 8 - San Fran, Wellington (12pm)

Saturday, January 8 - San Fran, Wellington (8pm)

Tuesday, January 11 - Whammy Bar, Auckland

Wednesday, January 12 - Whammy Bar, Auckland

Thursday, January 13 - Whammy Bar, Auckland

Friday, January 14 - Whammy Bar, Auckland

Teeks

The beloved Māori singer won big at the Aotearoa music awards, and fans have an epic opportunity to see Teeks live this summer.

The singer-songwriter is playing two headline North Island shows this summer.

Teeks is playing two shows this summer plus various slots at festivals. Photo / Supplied

Tour dates:

Friday, 18 February - Hamilton Gardern Arts Festival, Hamilton

Friday, 4 March - Anderson Park, Wellington

Other's Way

Space Waltz, Lawrence Arabia, Julia Deans (of Fur Patrol), Fazerdaze, Troy Kingi, Diggy Dupé are just some of the 50 acts scheduled to perform on K Road as part of the Other's Way festival.

Catch the midsummer celebration in January.

Dates:

Saturday, January 29 (various venues) - Auckland

WOMAD

Experience a world of music and dance across eight stages in New Plymouth this summer at the Bowl of Brooklands.

Womad is set to be a stand out event this summer. Photo / File

The lineup features Avantdale Bowling Club, Dick Frizzell, Fat Freddy's Drop, The Topp Twins and more.

With constraints caused by the global pandemic, more local musical talent from Aotearoa will be on display. And hugely popular World of Words stage and the Steam Lab returns as well as the musical offerings.

Leading the Steam Lab lineup is none other than microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles herself.

Dates: March 18-20 - New Plymouth

L.A.B.

The group were the big winners at the 2021 Aoteraoa Music Awards, and their summer tour is set to be the gig to catch live.

Support acts include Sir Dave Dobbyn, Katchafire, JessB, Summer Thieves, RIIKI, The Black Seeds, and Ladi6 depending on what show you attend.

The tour's finale is a show at Western Springs Stadium.

Tour dates:

Saturday, January 8 - Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth

Saturday, January 15 - Hagley Park (with Shapeshifter), Christchurch

Saturday, January 22 - Western Springs Staidum, Auckland

Splore

Genesis Owusu, Amanda Palmer, Diggy Dupe are just some of the acts featuring at Splore in 2021.

Several of Aotearoa's best acts including Teeks, Don McGlashan, and Theia are also booked to perform.

Date:

25-27 Feb 2022

Location: 70km SE of Auckland city at Tāpapakanga Regional Park

Splore 2022 theme: Wakey Wakey! E OHO!

Electric Avenue

Lorde may have postponed her appearance at the Christchurch festival, but Benee, Fat Freddy's Drop, Montell2099, and Savage have stepped in.

The acts will be joined by Australian electronic duo Peking Duk, plus Drax Project, Sub Focus, Sachi, Teeks and the first-ever festival appearance of the acclaimed Synthony show.

Date:

February 26, Hagley Park - Christchurch