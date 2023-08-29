Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits. Photo / USA Network

Before Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, she was a well-known actress on the hit show Suits, but it seems the worlds overlapped when the royals suggested one of her lines be altered.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, show creator Aaron Korsh revealed there was a moment early in Harry and Meghan’s relationship when she was still acting and it resulted in Buckingham Palace giving feedback on one of her scripts.

“I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book, because I heard people talking about it — [the royal family] weighed in on some stuff,” Korsh told the US news outlet. “Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating.”

He went on to say it was a famous British colloquial term Markle’s character Rachel Zane was to say to her then love interest Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, that the royal family appeared to take issue with.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, and Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross in Suits. Photo / Getty Images

“My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word ‘poppycock’,” Korsh, explained. “So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, ‘My family would say poppycock’. And the royal family did not want her saying the word.”

He continued to explain he believed the change was because the royals didn’t want to open up any possibility for fan edits to show the Duchess of Sussex saying the word cock.

“I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘cock’. So, we had to change it to ‘bulls**t’ instead of ‘poppycock’, and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that it was going to be in the show. There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember.”

Korsh said to this day he still isn’t sure which member of the royal family — whether it was the late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, Prince William or perhaps a member of staff — requested the change to the script be made.