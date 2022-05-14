Streaming giant Netflix has issued a scathing letter to employees unhappy with some of its content. Photo / Getty Images

Netflix bosses have reportedly issued a scathing letter to unhappy workers.

The New York Post has reported the streaming giant sent a note to its more disgruntled staffers on Thursday that underlined the company's choice to value the "artistic expression" of its content creators over employees' personal thoughts, beliefs and lifestyles.

The memo was titled "Netflix Culture – Seeking Excellence" and was sent to employees after productions like Dave Chappelle's controversial stand-up special resulted in both resignations and complaints from employees who criticised the comedian's anti-transgender comments.

NY Post sighted a copy of the note which said: "We support the principle that Netflix offers a diversity of stories, even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values".

"Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful," the note continued.

"If you'd find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you."

The streaming giant aired Chappelle's "The Closer" on October 1 last year, and it quickly gained millions of views. However, Chappelle's disparaging remarks about the transgender community raised protests within Netflix and from activists.

By October 20, about 30 Netflix workers staged a walkout and joined a rally at Netflix offices in Los Angeles.

The mutiny failed to influence Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos, who stood behind the streaming giant's decision to continue to air the special and commitment to prioritising artistic expression.

The lengthy statement sent to employees went on to say the company offers a "wide variety" of TV shows and movies and because viewers have "very different tastes and points of view", some of these titles can be "provocative".

"Not everyone will like — or agree with — everything on our service," the streaming giant added.

The news comes one month after Netflix announced a 200,000 subscriber loss and a subsequential 23 per cent drop in its stocks.