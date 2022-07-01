Steven Tyler has completed his 30 days in rehab. Photo / Getty Images

Steven Tyler has completed rehab.

The Aerosmith frontman has completed 30 days in rehabilitation after relapsing earlier this year.

TMZ has reported the star checked out of the facility earlier this week after staying longer than his required 30 days in an effort to make sure he was in the best possible mental space.

Friends of the singer told the publication he is doing "amazingly well" and looks "physically" good after hitting a healthy weight goal.

Tyler, who has had a lifelong battle with addiction, is reportedly "realistic" about his next steps and as a result "everyone's hopeful he'll stay clean and sober".

It was announced in May via an Instagram post from the band that Tyler had heartbreakingly relapsed while trying to manage his pain levels after undergoing foot surgery.

The band released an update and the subsequent news that they would be cancelling their June and July dates of their upcoming Las Vegas residency.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the statement read. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

It continued to apologise to fans, "We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being."

Tyler, 74, who has been very open about his struggles with substance abuse, received hundreds of supportive messages in the comment section of the post.

Many wished him well on his journey to sobriety, while others posted love hearts. "Get well soon! This is the right thing, my heart hurts for him," one commented.

Another Instagram user said, "My heart is with Steven during treatment!"

Another fan said, "Stay strong Steven!!! We love you more than words can say!!! Much love from Mexico… get well soon!!!!"