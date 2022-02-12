Spy: Two new reality shows full of bite-sized talent

Can Kim Crossman and Tom Sainsbury cook up hosting success together?

TVNZ 2 is rolling out two new reality shows full of snackable moments of food and talent.

Snack Masters NZ is a cooking challenge show and we think a standout hosting duo may be in the making with Snapchat king Tom Sainsbury and comedy starlet Kim Crossman.

Each episode they will oversee two well-known chefs, who will duke it out to make perfect replicas of one of New Zealand's best-loved snacks.

Spy can reveal the pair have become the best of friends since being cast as hosts, even embarking on a skydiving adventure together during the holidays.

Sainsbury, 39, who has become a familiar face on TV over the past couple of years and who will host the virtual New Zealand Television Awards next month, says he has been a huge fan of Crossman for years and it is a dream to work with her.

Crossman, 31, who is as busy in Hollywood as she is back home, recently returned from Los Angeles and has already filmed an episode for The Brokenwood Mysteries, as well as interviewing movie stars for The Project. She says it is a dream to work with Sainsbury.

"I cried happy tears when I booked this job," says Crossman.

"It has been a goal of mine for a long time to front a big-format show like this, and to get the opportunity to work not only with Tom, but with accomplished chefs and of course some of my favourite snacks. It felt like I had won the job lottery."

The pair have just started filming and say they feel they are making something special with a lot of laughs, heart and delicious food. Sainsbury says the ride so far is proving to be thrilling with the mix of quintessential Kiwi favourites.

"I'm a fan of all of the snacks but my favourite one would, let's just say, make Rachel Hunter proud."

The cast of 60 Seconds; (from left) Pax Assadi, Tegan Yorwarth, host Clint Roberts and Laura Daniel.

TVNZ 2's second new show is 60 Seconds, a talent show where contestants have a minute to impress the talent scouts who bid on them to join their team. Throughout the competition, contestants have a chance to win a share of $200,000 with the winner ultimately decided by the audience and taking away $30,000.

ZM's Clint Roberts is hosting and is joined by comedians Pax Assadi and Laura Daniel and radio host Tegan Yorwarth as the scouts who do whatever they can to score the talent on their team.

The show recently filmed at SkyCity Theatre, with acts from around New Zealand working strictly within all Covid protocols. Some, we hear had heart-stopping talent.

Roberts says his three scouts are super competitive, so much so that, as host, it was like herding cats.

"The scouts bid life-changing amounts of money for the talent, and make it as hard as possible for me to keep them under control," says Roberts.

Assadi thinks he and his fellow scouts ooze charm.

"This show has the three key ingredients you need for an amazing talent quest. A pumped audience, amazing talent and sexy talent scouts."