From the 20-strong male cast of TVNZ+ FBOY Island set to charm or deceive the ladies out of $50,000 in Rarotonga, Spy has zeroed in on four who we think fit into both camps.

All of the pack have decent abs and will no doubt turn on the charm to woo tradie and model Kiera McLeod, receptionist Kita Bunton and marketer Coco Song.

But the FBOYS who stand out from the pack are smooth-talking model Greg Hunter and Zac Prince with the too-perfect smile. Hunter has fronted campaigns for the likes of Hallensteins, Federation and I Love Ugly. Construction netting supplier Prince is best mates with former Heartbreak Island and Dancing with the Stars contestant- Alex Vaz.

With the premise of Heartbreak and FBOY being similar, we hear Vaz has given 26-year-old Prince plenty of tips. Prince insists he is honest, loyal and trustworthy and says as a business owner he has his head screwed on. His red flag? He is a self-confessed stallion whose chosen emoji is a horse.

As for Hunter, he's best mates with another model on FBOY Island, Ross Ringwood, which spells double trouble. As well as modelling, the 24-year-old also coaches sailing and has a degree in physics and maths. Hunter says people are always surprised by his degree and his sister says he is book-smart but street-dumb. However, something tells us he would be pretty good at calculating which girl may fall for him and how much of the $50k he would like to keep for himself.

As for the nice guys, the ones that want love and to split the couple cash prize 50/50, lifeguard Thomas Dodds and author and sales specialist, Wayde Moore pass the initial sniff test.

Dodds built up his TV brand last summer while working as a lifeguard at Mount Maunganui on the Three series, Bay Patrol and may not want to muck up his goodwill on the telly outing himself as a FBOY on a new show. The 22-year-old is relying on his flirty banter and his Speedos to break the ice. He admits he likes to take the piss and hang out with the boys but, after his last girlfriend, a handful of dates have amounted to zero and he would really like to find the right girl - a pretty one.

Lastly, Wayde Moore has previously put a relationship before the big bucks. Years back he says he gave up a professional rugby career to stay with his girlfriend. Moore wrote a book called A Cure for Tall Poppy, which he says is about becoming the change he wants to see in the world. The 26-year-old has mapped his conquests around the world and is ready to settle. We can see him helping his fellow contestants with the TP syndrome once they hit the screen, but not even Moore could handle the national backlash of becoming a national FBOY. If McLeod, Bunton or Song agree with half the assets Moore thinks he has, it could be both love and money.